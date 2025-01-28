Inside this charming cottage with central heating, double glazing, and a woodburning stove

​Grade ll-listed Woodbine Cottage is ​found at the lower end of Egton Village, close to the primary school, ​doctor's surgery and village​ hall, and just a s​troll from the renowned Wheatsheaf Inn.

​Its many period features includ​e open beamed ceilings, Yorkstone paved flooring​, and sash windows​, while its more modern additions include the kitchen and bathroom, oil central heating and a ​wood burn​ing stove.

​Another special aspect of this delightful cottage is its stunning views to the rear.

A stable door to the front of the house opens to the kitchen, with York stone paved floor, shaker style fitted units, and integrated appliances that include an electric cooker with ceramic hob, a fridge and a dishwasher.

To the rear of the kitchen is the staircase to the first floor.

Formerly two rooms,the lounge with diner is a spacious room with a sash window overlooking the front garden, a beamed ceiling and an inset wood burning stove as a cosy central feature. The stripped and varnished floor covers the entire room.

To the rear​, the dining area ​has recently fitted French windows to a decked balcony ​with views of the rear garden and Esk Valley to the moors ​stretching in the distance.

A rear cloaks cupboard and w.c., housing the oil fired central heating boiler, completes the ground floor

From the first floor landing are two double and one single bedrooms, one double having built-in wardrobes, and a bathroom with a freestanding slipper bath and overhead shower within its suite.

T​o the front of the property ​is a gravel parking area ​and lawn surrounded by a dry stone wall.

A path around the side​ leads to the rear garden ​with a decked area ​that can be accessed from the dining ​room, and has stunning west​-facing views over the valley.

The remaining garden is ​grass, and there is a small outhouse attached to the cottage.

​Woodbine Cottage, Egton, YO21 1UT​,is for sale at £305,000, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby, tel. 01947 602298.

