Inside this charming South Marine Drive home that's 'immaculate' inside

Arranged over three floors, the spacious home has mainly triple glazed windows, and underfloor heating in all bathrooms.

An entrance porch ​opens to an impressive hall with parquet flooring, ​panelled walls and a stained-glass bay window. ​Period features such as picture rails are seen throughout the house.

An archway opens to a cosy space with an electric fire, and lovely stained-glass windows​.

Behind a curved wall is a w.c. and access to a basement room.

The bay-fronted lounge, with a marble fireplace and gas fire, looks out over South Beach Harbour and Flamborough Head, while a ​sitting room with log burner ​and French doors to outside flows through to dining room and kitchen, with oak-effect Karndean flooring and gas-fired underfloor heating​ across all rooms​.

In the kitchen​ are fitted units​ with marble worktops, a range cooker and an integrated dishwasher. A central island has a breakfast bar, and the fitted-out utility room opens to the garden.

​A first-floor half​-landing ​attracts light through a large stained-glass window​, then from the main landing with curved wall, a fitted bookcase and a mezzanine, is a ma​in bedroom ​with stunning views. ​Its tiled en-suite​ with circular windows features​ a double shower.

A second bay-fronted bedroom has a curved wall, and a third double-aspect bedroom is en suite.

The fourth bedroom, currently a gym, features a corner fireplace ​and stained-glass window, while ​leading to the sun-room overlooking South Bay.

A family bathroom ​includes a bath with ​glorious sea views​, and a separate shower​.

On the top floor are two bright bedrooms, one looking over South Bay​, while the other is used currently as an office, ​with sea views.

​With a final single bedroom is a bathroom with both bath and shower.

The garage has power and lighting​, and the rear garden features an Indian stone patio, a landscaped lawn, a​nd a charming summerhouse​ with power.

​This home in ​South Marine Drive, Bridlington​, is priced at £700,000, with Ulyotts, Bridlington, tel. 01262 401401.

1 . ​South Marine Drive, Bridlington​ A room with a view - many of the windows in the house look out over the sea. Photo: Ulyotts, Bridlington Photo Sales

2 . ​South Marine Drive, Bridlington​ The hallway, with panelled walls and stained glass windows. Photo: Ulyotts, Bridlington Photo Sales