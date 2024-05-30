Inside this completely transformed former '70s home that's now for sale in Whitby

The transformed property is extended to the front by a striking glazed extension that takes the form of an entrance hall on the ground floor, and a snug or television room upstairs.

Completely remodelled, with the installation of a swish new kitchen and three new bathrooms, the house is newly decorated, with fresh flooring throughout.

From the entrance hall, where a feature oak and glass staircase rises to the gallery landing above, are solid oak internal doors to the various ground floor living spaces.

The dual aspect lounge floods with natural light through its large picture windows, and has glazed doors that lead through to the kitchen with diner.

In the kitchen are fitted cabinets with integrated appliances, that include a chest-height double oven, a fridge, freezer and dishwasher.

From here is an opening through to the dining space, that in turn has French doors to an outdoor terrace, so ideal for the summer and for entertaining.

There is a ground floor shower room, and an internal door that takes you to the integral garage and plant room.

Upstairs, from the gallery landing, is another snug or tv room, and four double bedrooms, including a main bedroom with its own en-suite shower room. There's also a modern family bathroom with bath and shower.

The property is pristine inside and out, and has a new heating system controlled by Hive, plus double-glazing at all levels.

Gardens are landscaped cleanly with lawns and stone-flagged terraces, and there is off-street parking to the front.

This home in Mayfield Road, Whitby, is priced at £600,000, with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 601301.

