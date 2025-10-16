The former gatehouse property is for sale at £500.placeholder image
Inside this extended former gate house that's full of charm and character

By Sally Burton
Published 16th Oct 2025, 13:27 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 13:28 BST
This character home, described by the agent as: 'full of period charm and architectural interest', was once the gate house to the grand Nether Hall estate.

The property is thought to date back to around 1850, and has stunning part-walled gardens.

An entrance lobby leads in to the home through a door with stained glass.

Stairs rise up from the hallway that has a double Georgian glazed door to the dining room, and another entry to the lounge, with a w.c. off.

A feature stone fireplace in the lounge has an open fire, with an electric stove in situ.. Period decorative detail includes coving with a ceiling rose, and Georgian French doors open to the garden.

The attractive double-aspect kitchen has fitted units, with a dishwasher, cooker, an integrated under-counter fridge, and a walk-in pantry, then a bright and airy conservatory, with tiled floor and a recently re-fitted roof, has double doors to the garden.

A fitted out utility room completes the ground floor.

Feature stained glass windows can be found on both the half-landing and the main landing, that has access to the loft.

​The main bedroom, overlooking the garden, has a feature fireplace, an alcove and fitted wardrobes, while its en suite bathroom includes a vanity wash basin.

Along with two further bedrooms is a tiled shower room with spotlights, heated towel rail, double shower and vanity wash basin within its suite.

A front garden with wrought iron railings displays a lawn with trees, shrubs, and filled borders.

The rear garden has a side gate to a patio area and double gates to the rear with parking. It has trees and shrubs with lawned areas, climbing roses, flower beds, a pergola, greenhouse, and glorious open views.

​The garage has power and light​, and there is ample parking space, plus two brick stores.

This home in Nethergate, Nafferton, YO25 4LP​, is for sale at £500,000 with Willowgreen, Driffield, tel. 01377 310077​.

A view of the rear of the house from the garden.

1. Nethergate, Nafferton, YO25 4LP​

A view of the rear of the house from the garden. Photo: Willowgreen, Driffield

The bright and spacious kitchen.

2. Nethergate, Nafferton, YO25 4LP​

The bright and spacious kitchen. Photo: Willowgreen, Driffield

A large lounge has a feature fireplace, and doors out to the garden.

3. Nethergate, Nafferton, YO25 4LP​

A large lounge has a feature fireplace, and doors out to the garden. Photo: Willowgreen, Driffield

The double aspect dining room has space for a larger style suite.

4. Nethergate, Nafferton, YO25 4LP​

The double aspect dining room has space for a larger style suite. Photo: Willowgreen, Driffield

