Inside this extended former gate house that's full of charm and character

The property is thought to date back to around 1850, and has stunning part-walled gardens.

An entrance lobby leads in to the home through a door with stained glass.

Stairs rise up from the hallway that has a double Georgian glazed door to the dining room, and another entry to the lounge, with a w.c. off.

A feature stone fireplace in the lounge has an open fire, with an electric stove in situ.. Period decorative detail includes coving with a ceiling rose, and Georgian French doors open to the garden.

The attractive double-aspect kitchen has fitted units, with a dishwasher, cooker, an integrated under-counter fridge, and a walk-in pantry, then a bright and airy conservatory, with tiled floor and a recently re-fitted roof, has double doors to the garden.

A fitted out utility room completes the ground floor.

Feature stained glass windows can be found on both the half-landing and the main landing, that has access to the loft.

​The main bedroom, overlooking the garden, has a feature fireplace, an alcove and fitted wardrobes, while its en suite bathroom includes a vanity wash basin.

Along with two further bedrooms is a tiled shower room with spotlights, heated towel rail, double shower and vanity wash basin within its suite.

A front garden with wrought iron railings displays a lawn with trees, shrubs, and filled borders.

The rear garden has a side gate to a patio area and double gates to the rear with parking. It has trees and shrubs with lawned areas, climbing roses, flower beds, a pergola, greenhouse, and glorious open views.

​The garage has power and light​, and there is ample parking space, plus two brick stores.

This home in Nethergate, Nafferton, YO25 4LP​, is for sale at £500,000 with Willowgreen, Driffield, tel. 01377 310077​.

1 . Nethergate, Nafferton, YO25 4LP​ A view of the rear of the house from the garden. Photo: Willowgreen, Driffield Photo Sales

3 . Nethergate, Nafferton, YO25 4LP​ A large lounge has a feature fireplace, and doors out to the garden. Photo: Willowgreen, Driffield Photo Sales

4 . Nethergate, Nafferton, YO25 4LP​ The double aspect dining room has space for a larger style suite. Photo: Willowgreen, Driffield Photo Sales