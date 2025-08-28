Inside this 'gem of a property' with high spec fittings throughout

From the front lawned garden, an entrance vestibule leads in to the home, with its lovely bay fronted lounge with feature fireplace.

This opens through to another sitting room to the rear.

A modern and contemporary open plan kitchen with diner features a stunning Neptune kitchen with fitted units and shelving, that has doors which open out to the garden, so ideal for entertaining.

There is seating at both the breakfast bar and in the dining section, allowing for great flexibility for larger numbers.

A staircase with half panelled wall takes you to the first floor where there is a stylish bathroom with four piece suite that includes a separate shower stall and modern roll top bath.

Two sizeable double bedrooms are also at this level.

The main bedroom is on the floor above and has its own luxury en-suite bathroom facility.

Lawned gardens are established to both the front and the rear of the property, with a good size rear paved patio for al fresco dining or entertaining family and friends.

The home is described by the estate agent as a "gem of a property, that has had design and attention lavished upon it with high end fittings throughout, offering a warm and inviting home in an idyllic setting".

Scalby village has a thriving community and is close to Scarborough, yet is surrounded by beautiful countryside and has its own stream, Scalby Beck, that winds its way through the village.

For those who love nature or outdoor pursuits, there are plenty of options, with a host of picturesque walks and trails all around the area.

​This property for sale in North Street, Scalby, Scarborough​, is for sale at a price of £425,000, with Tipple Underwood Estate Agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 350299.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/newsletter

1 . North Street, Scalby, Scarborough The modern kitchen with diner has doors out to the garden. Photo: Tipple Underwood Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . North Street, Scalby, Scarborough A bay fronted living room with feature fireplace. Photo: Tipple Underwood Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . North Street, Scalby, Scarborough The main bedroom of three douboles has an en suite facility. Photo: Tipple Underwood Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales