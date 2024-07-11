An overview of the stand-out property that's for sale in a village just a few miles from Bridlington.An overview of the stand-out property that's for sale in a village just a few miles from Bridlington.
Inside this immaculate property that overlooks its own gardens, paddock and stables

By Sally Burton
Published 11th Jul 2024, 13:04 BST
This stunning, individually designed home with extensive gardens and a triple garage, also offers a two-acre paddock and stables.

The entrance to the house is impressive, with split-level staircase and a striking gas fire with enamel surround in the hallway.

A bright, bay-fronted living room has parquet flooring, and an ornate wooden fireplace with gas fire.

Versatile rooms include a home office, and there’s a modern w.c..

To the rear is the open plan kitchen with diner, displaying an L-shaped granite worktop complete with stainless steel sink and five-ring gas hob. A central island has a breakfast bar with storage below.

Appliances include two Neff ‘hide and slide’ ovens, a dishwasher, wine fridge and an American-style fridge freezer.

The well-equipped utility room has outdoor access, while the formal dining room has a feature corner recess, wired for an electric fire.

Just off the kitchen is a seating area with bow window: a further reception room has all-round windows, and French doors to the gardens.

A lovely circular garden room completes the ground floor.

The main bedroom of four on the first floor has fitted wardrobes, a dressing area, and an en-suite with a roll-top bath and double shower.

Three further bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, and there’s a modern family bathroom.

Electric gates open to a block-paved drive with parking. Buildings include a triple garage, a store room with w.c., a stable and a home office with power and internet connection.

A thatched summer house sits in a corner of lawned gardens, with floral displays and mature shrubs and trees.

Metal gates secure a concrete yard, adjoined by the two-acre paddock.

Nether Nau, Nethergate, Nafferton is priced at £925,000, with RM English Yorkshire Ltd, Pocklington, York.

