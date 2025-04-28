Inside this luxury detached home with modern kitchen and bathrooms

Its bright and spacious interior includes a living room with a striking central feature fireplace and a large bay window, while a separate dining room, with double doors opening through to a sunny and versatile conservatory with garden access, is ideal for both family meals or for entertaining guests.

The ​modern breakfast kitchen is a standout feature, ​with a full range of high gloss, two-tone fitted units, an integrated oven and hob,​ and a central island with breakfast bar seating, ​while a fitted out utility room with plenty of space for appliances​ is adjacent.

A ​good size study has a bay window, allowing natural light to flood in​, and a guest w.c. completes the​ ground floor.

​All five double bedrooms are above on the first floor, the main bedroom having a luxury four-piece en suite bathroom with vanity unit wash basins, and both a bath and a shower unit.

Two ​further bedrooms share a spacious en​ suite bathroom,​ and there's a stylish and well equipped family bathroom with both bath and walk in shower​.

​The expansive, ​lawned and private rear garden ​has seating areas and covered space for a hot tub, or as a sheltered place for al fresco dining.

It is a perfect setting for entertaining family and friends in the warmer months of the year.

The property also has an integrated double garage and parking for a number of cars on the brick paved driveway.

​This five bedroom home in Marton Gate, Bridlington, is currently for sale at a price of £750,000, with Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington.

Call 01262 674252 for more details.

