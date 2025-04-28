Inside this luxury detached home with modern kitchen and bathrooms

Its bright and spacious interior includes a living room with a striking central feature fireplace and a large bay window, while a separate dining room, with double doors opening through to a sunny and versatile conservatory with garden access, is ideal for both family meals or for entertaining guests.
The modern breakfast kitchen is a standout feature, with a full range of high gloss, two-tone fitted units, an integrated oven and hob, and a central island with breakfast bar seating, while a fitted out utility room with plenty of space for appliances is adjacent.
A good size study has a bay window, allowing natural light to flood in, and a guest w.c. completes the ground floor.
All five double bedrooms are above on the first floor, the main bedroom having a luxury four-piece en suite bathroom with vanity unit wash basins, and both a bath and a shower unit.
Two further bedrooms share a spacious en suite bathroom, and there's a stylish and well equipped family bathroom with both bath and walk in shower.
The expansive, lawned and private rear garden has seating areas and covered space for a hot tub, or as a sheltered place for al fresco dining.
It is a perfect setting for entertaining family and friends in the warmer months of the year.
The property also has an integrated double garage and parking for a number of cars on the brick paved driveway.
This five bedroom home in Marton Gate, Bridlington, is currently for sale at a price of £750,000, with Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington.
Call 01262 674252 for more details.
More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-this-stunningly-situated-bungalow-built-originally-for-terrys-chocolate-orange-family-5089350
www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-fully-renovated-contemporary-home-in-scarborough-hot-spot-5095367