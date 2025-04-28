The front aspect of the five bedroom home.The front aspect of the five bedroom home.
The front aspect of the five bedroom home.

Inside this luxury detached home with modern kitchen and bathrooms

By Sally Burton
Published 28th Apr 2025, 10:52 BST
A private, gated driveway, leads in to this impressive property with lawned gardens to both front and rear of its sizeable plot. Mature trees and hedging to the front also assure privacy.

Its bright and spacious interior includes a living room with a striking central feature fireplace and a large bay window, while a separate dining room, with double doors opening through to a sunny and versatile conservatory with garden access, is ideal for both family meals or for entertaining guests.

The ​modern breakfast kitchen is a standout feature, ​with a full range of high gloss, two-tone fitted units, an integrated oven and hob,​ and a central island with breakfast bar seating, ​while a fitted out utility room with plenty of space for appliances​ is adjacent.

A ​good size study has a bay window, allowing natural light to flood in​, and a guest w.c. completes the​ ground floor.

​All five double bedrooms are above on the first floor, the main bedroom having a luxury four-piece en suite bathroom with vanity unit wash basins, and both a bath and a shower unit.

Two ​further bedrooms share a spacious en​ suite bathroom,​ and there's a stylish and well equipped family bathroom with both bath and walk in shower​.

​The expansive, ​lawned and private rear garden ​has seating areas and covered space for a hot tub, or as a sheltered place for al fresco dining.

It is a perfect setting for entertaining family and friends in the warmer months of the year.

The property also has an integrated double garage and parking for a number of cars on the brick paved driveway.

​This five bedroom home in Marton Gate, Bridlington, is currently for sale at a price of £750,000, with Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington.

Call 01262 674252 for more details.

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-this-stunningly-situated-bungalow-built-originally-for-terrys-chocolate-orange-family-5089350

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-fully-renovated-contemporary-home-in-scarborough-hot-spot-5095367

The sleek, modern kitchen has a large central island.

1. Marton Gate, Bridlington

The sleek, modern kitchen has a large central island. Photo: Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington

Photo Sales
A spacious lounge has a feature fireplace and large bay window.

2. Marton Gate, Bridlington

A spacious lounge has a feature fireplace and large bay window. Photo: Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington

Photo Sales
The dining room opens through to the conservatory.

3. Marton Gate, Bridlington

The dining room opens through to the conservatory. Photo: Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington

Photo Sales
The conservatory is a versatile addition to the home.

4. Marton Gate, Bridlington

The conservatory is a versatile addition to the home. Photo: Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Bridlington
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice