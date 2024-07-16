An overview of the property in its stunning location.An overview of the property in its stunning location.
An overview of the property in its stunning location.

Inside this modern rural home with large garden and quirky annexe

By Sally Burton
Published 16th Jul 2024, 13:42 BST
This stand-out property that is close to Whitby yet surrounded by lovely countryside is a rare find.

The stylishly refurbished and extended, detached chalet bungalow is a spacious and modern family home that features open plan living.

A versatile annexe provides plenty of options from multi-generational living to boosting income as a holiday let.

An open plan kitchen with diner and living room is the hub of the home, with glazed doors that open to the sizeable patio and lawned garden beyond.

High-gloss cabinets line the walls, with integrated appliances, and a large island has a breakfast bar.

Living space here has ample room for a dining table and chairs, and a lounge area with a wall-mounted television and a cosy log burner.

To the front of the property, is a second lounge with fireplace, a bedroom that is currently used as a home office, and a modern shower room with a utility space.

Off the first floor landing with built-in storage are two double bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite bathroom, and the other with a walk-in wardrobe.

Adjoining the double garage is the quirky annexe that has a kitchenette with spiral staircase up to the open plan living room with a balcony, a bedroom and a shower room.

A long driveway provides plenty of parking space.

The plot extends to about a third-of-an-acre, with a lovely wrap-around lawned garden that borders farmland.

Iburndale is a small hamlet at the foot of the valley, and close to the larger village of Sleights with its range of services and amenities.

This property, 6 The Cliff, Iburndale, Whitby, is offered for sale at a price of £650,000, with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby, tel.

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-beautifully-adapted-home-in-coastal-semi-rural-village-4702962

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-immaculate-property-that-overlooks-its-own-gardens-paddock-and-stables-4699294

The modern, open plan kitchen has a large island with breakfast bar.

1. 6 The Cliff, Iburndale, Whitby

The modern, open plan kitchen has a large island with breakfast bar. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby

Photo Sales
Looking from the kitchen to the open plan dining and living space.

2. 6 The Cliff, Iburndale, Whitby

Looking from the kitchen to the open plan dining and living space. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby

Photo Sales
A relaxed area with cosy logburner and wall-mounted television.

3. 6 The Cliff, Iburndale, Whitby

A relaxed area with cosy logburner and wall-mounted television. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby

Photo Sales
A sitting room with rustic brick fireplace.

4. 6 The Cliff, Iburndale, Whitby

A sitting room with rustic brick fireplace. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Whitby
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice