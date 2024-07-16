Inside this modern rural home with large garden and quirky annexe

The stylishly refurbished and extended, detached chalet bungalow is a spacious and modern family home that features open plan living.

A versatile annexe provides plenty of options from multi-generational living to boosting income as a holiday let.

An open plan kitchen with diner and living room is the hub of the home, with glazed doors that open to the sizeable patio and lawned garden beyond.

High-gloss cabinets line the walls, with integrated appliances, and a large island has a breakfast bar.

Living space here has ample room for a dining table and chairs, and a lounge area with a wall-mounted television and a cosy log burner.

To the front of the property, is a second lounge with fireplace, a bedroom that is currently used as a home office, and a modern shower room with a utility space.

Off the first floor landing with built-in storage are two double bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite bathroom, and the other with a walk-in wardrobe.

Adjoining the double garage is the quirky annexe that has a kitchenette with spiral staircase up to the open plan living room with a balcony, a bedroom and a shower room.

A long driveway provides plenty of parking space.

The plot extends to about a third-of-an-acre, with a lovely wrap-around lawned garden that borders farmland.

Iburndale is a small hamlet at the foot of the valley, and close to the larger village of Sleights with its range of services and amenities.

This property, 6 The Cliff, Iburndale, Whitby, is offered for sale at a price of £650,000, with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby, tel.

