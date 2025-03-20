Inside this open-plan, cottage style home with raft of facilities

The three-bedroom detached home in the village of Hunmanby has been carefully renovated and updated.

Its unusually large plot includes outbuildings, and an office or gym, while the house interior has a modern, fresh layout.

​An entrance hall​ with oak floor and fitted bench leads to accommodation that includes an open plan sitting room and dining area.

The sitting room, with oak floor and fireplace with log burner, has bespoke shelving, and oak stairs to the first floor.

The dining area with fitted shelving has French doors to outside, and an understairs cupboard has plumbing for a washing machine.

An island unit with breakfast bar, sink, and hot water tap features within the modern kitchen, that again has oak flooring, with an integrated fridge, electric oven, and gas hob.

From the first floor landing with loft access are three front-facing bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes. One room has built​-in cabin beds.

A house bathroom with wood-panelled walls has a four-piece suite with a free-standing bath, a walk-in shower with drench shower head, and a washbasin with vanity unit.

There’s a wonderful outside entertaining area, with a mainly lawned garden with plant and shrub borders.

A large decked patio wraps around the heated swimming pool, that has an outdoor tap, power points and lighting, with a plant room to service the pool.

There's a timber workshop, and a large outdoor office with beamed ceiling, that could become an annexe, along with​ separate offic​e space.

Cedar double gates open to the driveway with parking.

55 Bridlington Street, Hunmanby, YO14 0LW​, is priced at £385,000, with Willowgreen, Driffield, tel. 01377 310077.

1 . 55 Bridlington Street, Hunmanby, YO14 0LW​ An aerial view of the property with pool, gardens, and outbuildings. Photo: Willowgreen, Driffield Photo Sales

2 . 55 Bridlington Street, Hunmanby, YO14 0LW​ The open plan design inside the property. Photo: Willowgreen, Driffield Photo Sales

3 . 55 Bridlington Street, Hunmanby, YO14 0LW​ The sitting room has a feature fireplace with log burner. Photo: Willowgreen, Driffield Photo Sales