Inside this plush apartment for sale right by the beach in Sandsend

This two double-bedroom apartment of character has both space and modern comfort, with a prime location on Sandsend Parade, just a stone's throw from the award winning beach and views of the sands that stretch all the way to Whitby.

The apartment features a large lounge with diner that's designed for both quiet relaxation and for entertaining, with a large bay window that allows natural light to flood in while displaying panoramic views of the sweeping sands and seascape.

The main bedroom also has exceptional views to look out upon through another large bay window, allowing you to wake up to the beauty of the coastline every morning.

An equally comfortable second double bedroom has plenty of space and light, and the bathroom suite includes a wash basin, w.c., and a modern walk-in shower.

There's a smart and fully equipped kitchen with fitted units, black tiled splashback and black gloss worktops.

One of the main plus points with this stylish apartment is its close proximity to the golden sands of the beach.

Amenities include local sandwich shops, charming pubs, and a traditional fish and chip shop, all within the village.

Whitby is just a 10-minute drive away, or a scenic one-hour walk along the beach, with its shops and restaurants, iconic abbey, vibrant harbour, and rich maritime history.

1 Bay View is ideal as a permanent residence or as a holiday let in the much sought-after seaside village of Sandsend.

This apartment in The Parade, Sandsend, Whitby, North Yorkshire is offered for sale at a price of £499,995, with Bridgfords Sales and Letting Agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 680031.

1 . The Parade, Sandsend, Whitby, North Yorkshire Bright and spacious living and dining space, with sea views. Photo: Bridgfords Sales and Letting Agents, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . The Parade, Sandsend, Whitby, North Yorkshire A modern kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances. Photo: Bridgfords Sales and Letting Agents, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . The Parade, Sandsend, Whitby, North Yorkshire The large lounge is ideal for relaxing in, and for entertaining. Photo: Bridgfords Sales and Letting Agents, Whitby Photo Sales