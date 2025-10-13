Inside this £1m high spec, high tech home in leafy location near Scalby

Future-proofed with the latest technology​, the twin-gabled property has Cedral cladding and floor-to-ceiling triple-glazed windows​, while double-height spaces and bi​-fold doors create an ​uncluttered environment.

Designed as a high-performance home, its heat recovery ventilation system ensures continuous fresh​, filtered air, minimising heat loss.

An air source heat pump further enhance​s the property’s sustainability.

P​rincipal rooms with cove lighting and oak parquet flooring have underfloor heating, while a sculptural floating staircase​ is one example of bespoke oak cabinetry. Custom louvre shutters frame apex windows.

​The bright reception hall ​with feature staircase flows through to open-plan living space in which there is a ​cabled, bespoke media wall​, and dining area.

Two sets of bifold doors ​open to outside.

Remote control Velux windows light up the open plan kitchen with gallery landing, while concertina doors fold back to ​extend space outdoors.

​The contemporary ​kitchen has quartz worktops, an Innova sink, and many integrated appliances, with a​n island unit ​and breakfast bar​.

There's a shelved, walk-in pantry, ​a boot room with sink, and a fitted cloaks cupboard. Double doors conceal a laundry cupboard​.

​Further to these is another sitting room​ with media unit and f​ull-height windows.

Bespoke display shelves line the first floor galler​y landing, ​that leads to double bedrooms with stylish en suites hidden behind curved walls that echo West Coast Art Deco design.

Two​ bedrooms also feature ​walk-in wardrobes.

Approaching the house, electric gates reveal an illuminated driveway​ to the double garage​ that could potentially convert to an office or gym. ​

There is wiring for EV charging and cabling for solar panels, plus rear composite deck​ing with outdoor sockets, water taps, an extractor fan, and external TV wiring.

A lawned garden wraps around the property, while a separate patio ​is pre-wired for a hot tub.

This home, 309A Scalby Road, Scarborough​, is priced at £1,000,000, with Blenkin and Co, York, tel. 01904 671672​.

