Inside this £1m high spec, high tech home in leafy location near Scalby

Future-proofed with the latest technology, the twin-gabled property has Cedral cladding and floor-to-ceiling triple-glazed windows, while double-height spaces and bi-fold doors create an uncluttered environment.
Designed as a high-performance home, its heat recovery ventilation system ensures continuous fresh, filtered air, minimising heat loss.
An air source heat pump further enhances the property’s sustainability.
Principal rooms with cove lighting and oak parquet flooring have underfloor heating, while a sculptural floating staircase is one example of bespoke oak cabinetry. Custom louvre shutters frame apex windows.
The bright reception hall with feature staircase flows through to open-plan living space in which there is a cabled, bespoke media wall, and dining area.
Two sets of bifold doors open to outside.
Remote control Velux windows light up the open plan kitchen with gallery landing, while concertina doors fold back to extend space outdoors.
The contemporary kitchen has quartz worktops, an Innova sink, and many integrated appliances, with an island unit and breakfast bar.
There's a shelved, walk-in pantry, a boot room with sink, and a fitted cloaks cupboard. Double doors conceal a laundry cupboard.
Further to these is another sitting room with media unit and full-height windows.
Bespoke display shelves line the first floor gallery landing, that leads to double bedrooms with stylish en suites hidden behind curved walls that echo West Coast Art Deco design.
Two bedrooms also feature walk-in wardrobes.
Approaching the house, electric gates reveal an illuminated driveway to the double garage that could potentially convert to an office or gym.
There is wiring for EV charging and cabling for solar panels, plus rear composite decking with outdoor sockets, water taps, an extractor fan, and external TV wiring.
A lawned garden wraps around the property, while a separate patio is pre-wired for a hot tub.
This home, 309A Scalby Road, Scarborough, is priced at £1,000,000, with Blenkin and Co, York, tel. 01904 671672.
