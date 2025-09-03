Inside this spacious country home formed from two ironworker cottages

​The semi-detached cottage, enlarged by incorporating the cottage next door, was once within a row of smaller cottages and workshops that were built for ironstone miners, and were known as the Esk Valley Cottages - a unique type of industrial dwellings in North East Yorkshire.

Now spacious country properties, the larger cottages are ideal as permanent or second homes, to suit couples, families or single owners.

​At ground level there is a large kitchen​ with diner, that has fitted units and beams to the ceiling.

An equally ​spacious lounge​ is also beamed, with a feature fireplace. Both have dual aspect windows ​with views looking​ out over ​open countryside and fields.

​Further facilities include a cloakroom​ or w.c. and ​various storage areas​.

On the first floor there are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom with both bath and separate shower cubicle​, again with ​scenic views​ over surrounding countryside.

​Two ​additional bedrooms​ on the floor above are particularly large, with scope for study, play or other areas.

A front lawned garden has a pleasant patio area.

Along with the detached garage is a driveway with plenty of parking space, and a wooden shed​ sits to the side of the cottage.

​Central to the national park and its​ many villages​, the property is close to the Whitby Pickering steam railway lin​e, and within easy reach of Whitby.

The location of the cottage is ideal for nature lovers and anyone who enjoys hiking or time outdoors within exceptionally pretty and secluded surroundings.

​1-2 Esk Valley, Grosmont, Whitby, North Yorkshire​, is for sale at a price of £380,000, with Astin's Property Sales and Lettings, Whitby, tel. 01947 821122.

1 . 1-2 Esk Valley, Grosmont, Whitby The beamed kitchen with diner in the cottage. Photo: Astin's Property Sales and Lettings, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . 1-2 Esk Valley, Grosmont, Whitby A large, beamed and double aspect lounge. Photo: Astin's Property Sales and Lettings, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . 1-2 Esk Valley, Grosmont, Whitby The ground floor cloakroom in the cottage. Photo: Astin's Property Sales and Lettings, Whitby Photo Sales