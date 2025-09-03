Inside this spacious country home formed from two ironworker cottages

The semi-detached cottage, enlarged by incorporating the cottage next door, was once within a row of smaller cottages and workshops that were built for ironstone miners, and were known as the Esk Valley Cottages - a unique type of industrial dwellings in North East Yorkshire.
Now spacious country properties, the larger cottages are ideal as permanent or second homes, to suit couples, families or single owners.
At ground level there is a large kitchen with diner, that has fitted units and beams to the ceiling.
An equally spacious lounge is also beamed, with a feature fireplace. Both have dual aspect windows with views looking out over open countryside and fields.
Further facilities include a cloakroom or w.c. and various storage areas.
On the first floor there are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom with both bath and separate shower cubicle, again with scenic views over surrounding countryside.
Two additional bedrooms on the floor above are particularly large, with scope for study, play or other areas.
A front lawned garden has a pleasant patio area.
Along with the detached garage is a driveway with plenty of parking space, and a wooden shed sits to the side of the cottage.
Central to the national park and its many villages, the property is close to the Whitby Pickering steam railway line, and within easy reach of Whitby.
The location of the cottage is ideal for nature lovers and anyone who enjoys hiking or time outdoors within exceptionally pretty and secluded surroundings.
1-2 Esk Valley, Grosmont, Whitby, North Yorkshire, is for sale at a price of £380,000, with Astin's Property Sales and Lettings, Whitby, tel. 01947 821122.
