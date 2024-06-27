Inside this spacious property in village location just south of Bridlington

Attractive gardens include a large lily pond with seating around it.

Its versatile interior includes many character features from stone walls and exposed beams, to wooden floors, striking fireplaces, log burners and roll-top baths.

A large entrance hall leads into the main house ground floor accommodation, with a living room with stone fireplace and log burning stove, a family room, dining room, the beamed breakfast kitchen with handmade units, and a conservatory overlooking the walled patio garden with bespoke pergola.

From a spacious first floor landing are three double bedrooms, one being the double aspect principal room, and a bespoke family bathroom with a stand alone roll-top bath, a large corner shower unit, and open aspects.

The detached annexe to the rear of the property presents earning potential as a let or could lend itself to many alternative uses. Its accommodation includes one double bedroom, a snug, a large living area, the kitchen, diner, a wooden pergola patio and gardens.

A large workshop is accessed by the main entrance or through the snug.

The rear private and gated driveway has extensive off-road parking, and leafy gardens include fruit trees and a large lily pond with decked seating area.

The nearest beach to Carnaby Village, at Wilsthorpe, is less than two miles away, and Bridlington railway station is just over two miles from the house.

There are several schools in the vicinity of the property, and two hotels within a short stroll have lounge bars, restaurants and a gym within their facilities.

​This property in Moor Lane, Bridlington, is for sale at £550,000, with Purplebricks, York.

