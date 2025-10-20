An overview of the landmark property in Ruswarp that has a five bedroom home on offer within.placeholder image
An overview of the landmark property in Ruswarp that has a five bedroom home on offer within.

Inside this spectacular church conversion for sale in sought-after village near Whitby

By Sally Burton
Published 20th Oct 2025, 10:19 BST
This stunning contemporary home within a Grade II listed Victorian church is a new conversion, and is described by the agents as being 'meticulously reimagined.....where ecclesiastical grandeur meets modern luxury in the most captivating fashion'.

There is no shortage of original features in The Chancel, St Bart's, Ruswarp, with original stained glass windows that 'cast jewelled light across open-plan living spaces', a painted ceiling and carved stonework with .ceiling vaults.

The church building, originally designed by Charles Noel Armfield, dates back to 1868-1869, with a clock and bell tower that are still fully functional.

Converted to honour the building's former life, while embracing high spec 21st century living, The Chancel has five double bedrooms and three luxury bathrooms.

Arched windows flood the roomy interior with natural light throughout.

A bespoke kitchen with a large island and integrated appliances is ideal for everyday living and adapts easily to a social hub for entertaining family and friends.

One of the bedrooms is within a plush principal suite that has its own dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

All the bathrooms are spacious and contemporary, and as with other rooms, carry architectural interest.

Modern comforts include air source heating combined with underfloor heating, with sustainable systems.

The gardens are private and peaceful, with a patio area, and there is dedicated parking space.

This distinctive landmark property is, say the agents, 'architectural conversion at its finest—a rare opportunity to acquire a residence where history, craftsmanship and contemporary design converge in perfect harmony'.

Ruswarp is a pretty village with a thriving community and a wide range of amenities. It is close to Whitby, while offering both coastal and moorland walks and scenery.

The Chancel, St.Bart’s, Ruswarp, is for sale at a price of £695,000, with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 601301.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/newsletter

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/rare-chance-to-own-this-beautifully-situated-cottage-a-few-miles-from-whitby-5360167

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-ps1m-high-spec-high-tech-home-in-leafy-location-near-scalby-5357745

The stunning open plan interior.

1. The Chancel, St.Bart’s, Ruswarp, Whitby

The stunning open plan interior. Photo: Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby

Photo Sales
The beautiful painted ceiling and stained glass windows of The Chancel.

2. The Chancel, St.Bart’s, Ruswarp, Whitby

The beautiful painted ceiling and stained glass windows of The Chancel. Photo: Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby

Photo Sales
A stylish, modern kitchen with arched and stained glass windows.

3. The Chancel, St.Bart’s, Ruswarp, Whitby

A stylish, modern kitchen with arched and stained glass windows. Photo: Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby

Photo Sales
The windows add interest to all the rooms within the property.

4. The Chancel, St.Bart’s, Ruswarp, Whitby

The windows add interest to all the rooms within the property. Photo: Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WhitbyVictorianGrade II
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice