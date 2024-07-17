Inside this spectacular Gothic property in Bridlington - that's perfect for families

Built around 1869 by architect Alfred Smith of Nottingham, the Gothic style, brick and stone house with slate roof overlooks the cemetery, and has considerable charm with arched doorways and windows, striking fireplaces and period decor detail.

Abundant natural light serves to create a bright and welcoming interior with plenty of family space.

Accommodation includes an entrance hall with original door, a dining room or study, sitting room, conservatory, kitchen, utility, cloakroom, inner lobby and shower room, then a first floor landing, three large bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The dining room has a feature fireplace, while the sitting room, with open fire grate, has multiple windows.

Fitted units line the kitchen walls, with oak worktops, a feature fireplace and a side window.

All three bedrooms are individually styled; one has a feature fireplace, and two have built-in wardrobes.

Another has a walk-in shower unit, and the main bathroom has a period slipper bath with claw feet, and features a fireplace, stripped flooring and a plate rack.

The cellar with radiator has a feature bar, a woodburning stove, and two stone staircases that lead outside and to the conservatory.

A colourful courtyard garden has a pond with gazebo, wrought-iron railings, and seating areas, with outdoor stores.

The property has gated access, with parking.

Two double garages, with power and light, have a w.c., and link to the conservatory. These have commercial planning permission for business use.

There was previously planning permission for a three-bedroom property that has now lapsed.

Cemetery Lodge, Sewerby Road, Bridlington, is priced at £300,000, with Ullyotts, Bridlington, tel. 01262 401401.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Cemetery Lodge, Sewerby Road, Bridlington The stylish breakfast kitchen has fitted units with oak worktops. Photo: Ullyotts, Bridlington Photo Sales

3 . Cemetery Lodge, Sewerby Road, Bridlington A large, bright lounge with feature fireplace. Photo: Ullyotts, Bridlington Photo Sales

4 . Cemetery Lodge, Sewerby Road, Bridlington The dining room has period decor detail with a central fireplace and feature windows. Photo: Ullyotts, Bridlington Photo Sales