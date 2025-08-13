Inside this stunning character home that was an intrinsic part of village history

Its place in Scarborough's history won't be forgotten, with the school clock and bell still in situ to the front of the property.

Inside there are exposed beams, original flooring, and fireplaces that give character and hark back to the home's former life, while it also flaunts modern comforts and has been much improved by the current owners.

An entrance hallway leads in to the home, with a staircase to the first floor.

Within the living room is a feature fireplace and double doors leading out to the rear gardens.

A formal dining room again features a lovely fireplace, then a further reception room with full height windows has double doors out to the gardens.

Completing the ground floor accommodation is the modern fitted kitchen with a range of matching fitted units, and a utility room storing the floor-standing boiler.

From a first floor landing is a main bedroom suite with en-suite shower room, three further bedrooms and a house bathroom with a walk-in shower unit and a free-standing bath.

An attractive stone frontage also includes lawned gardens, while to the left hand side of the property a shared driveway that is owned by The Old School provides access to rear parking and extensive lawned gardens with open aspect views.

The light and airy property has double glazing and gas central heating, with lovely outlooks from many of its windows.

Cloughton village nudges the North York Moors National Park, while being within easy reach of Scarborough's town centre, and has excellent transport links.

The Old School, High Street, Cloughton, Scarborough, is for sale at a price of £525,000, with Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 670004.

