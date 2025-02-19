Inside this stunning farmhouse with rustic charm and modern comforts

The home of character has many original features, with spacious living areas, and a rural setting in the heart of Wold Newton village.
A beamed lounge through to dining room has a feature brick fireplace with wood burning stove, while the dining room displays an inglenook brick fireplace, also with a woodburner.
In the sitting room, with brick archway through to the breakfast kitchen, and hidden sliding doors, is another feature brick-built fireplace with woodburning stove, and French doors to the sun room.
A recently re-fitted breakfast kitchen has two eye-level electric ovens, a gas hob, and a brick-built recess housing a 'Rayburn', plus a feature archway to the breakfast area.
Further to these is a study and utility, a lobby and a w.c..
A day room and sun room has a door to outside.
The first floor gallery landing is spacious, with a reading area and views over the village pond and green.
A main bedroom with an exposed beam has a dressing and sitting area, and a bathroom with period-style suite.
Of three remaining bedrooms, two have storage, and the family bathroom includes both bath and shower.
Remote control gates lead to a stone-flagged parking area with access to the garden and outbuildings. The private garden is mainly lawn with a brick seating area, a pergola, and two large patios.
A range of four outbuildings, all with power and light connected, provide a great development opportunity for anyone seeking to invest or add further accommodation for family or holiday lets.
Old Pear Tree Farm, Back Street, Wold Newton, YO25 3YJ is priced at £575,000, with Willowgreen, Driffield, tel. 01377 310077.
