Inside this stunning farmhouse with rustic charm and modern comforts

​​The home of character has many original features, with spacious living areas, and a rural setting in the heart of Wold Newton village.

​A beamed lounge through to dining room has a feature brick fireplace with wood burning stove, while the dining room displays an inglenook brick fireplace, also with a woodburner.

In the sitting room, with brick archway through to the breakfast kitchen, and hidden sliding doors, is another feature brick-built fireplace with woodburning stove, and French doors to the sun room.

A recently re-fitted breakfast kitchen ​has two eye​-level electric ovens, ​a gas hob, ​and a brick​-built recess housing​ a 'Rayburn'​, plus a feature archway to​ the breakfast area.

​Further to these is a study and utility, a lobby and a w.c..

A day room and sun room has a door to outside.

​The first floor gallery landing is spacious, with a reading area and views over the village pond and green.

​A main bedroom with an exposed beam has a dressing and sitting area, and a bathroom with period-style suite.

​Of three remaining bedrooms, two have storage, and the family bathroom includes both bath and shower.

Remote control gates lead to a stone-flagged parking area with access to the garden and outbuildings. The private garden is mainly lawn with a brick seating area, a pergola, and two large patios.

​A range of ​four outbuildings​, all with power and light connected, provide a great development opportunity for anyone seeking to invest or​ add further accommodation for family or holiday​ lets.

Old Pear Tree Farm, Back Street, Wold Newton, YO25 3YJ​ is priced at £575,000, with Willowgreen, Driffield, tel. 01377 310077​.

1 . Old Pear Tree Farm, Back Street, Wold Newton, YO25 3YJ​ Inside the house: the lounge and dining room. Photo: Willowgreen, Driffield Photo Sales

2 . Old Pear Tree Farm, Back Street, Wold Newton, YO25 3YJ​ The recently re-fitted breakfast kitchen. Photo: Willowgreen, Driffield Photo Sales

3 . Old Pear Tree Farm, Back Street, Wold Newton, YO25 3YJ​ The beamed lounge with open stonework. Photo: Willowgreen, Driffield Photo Sales

4 . Old Pear Tree Farm, Back Street, Wold Newton, YO25 3YJ​ A beamed day room. Photo: Willowgreen, Driffield Photo Sales