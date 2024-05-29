Inside this superior five-bedroom cottage-style home with beautiful gardens

Standing in the sought-after residential area of Stepney Road, with split level gardens and a double garage, the attractive stone-built cottage also has a large kitchen with diner, a porch leading to the dining hall, two reception rooms, a study, three bathrooms, and private parking.

Described by the selling agents as being "in immaculate decorative order throughout", the interior has high quality fixtures and fittings along with its beamed ceilings and exposed stonework, which combine the rustic touch with modern convenience.

From the porch, then reception and dining hall, is a snug or lounge with a log burner and access to outdoors, and a study or home office.

The ground floor also features an inner hall, a utility room, the spacious breakfast kitchen and diner with its central island and gas 'AGA', a convenient boot room with storage, and a w.c..

Versatility is key, as in the cellar room that could lend itself to many uses.

Above on the first floor is a main bedroom with built-in wardrobes and an en-suite shower room, two additional double bedrooms, a general shower room and a separate w.c..

The second floor has two further double bedrooms from its landing, and a modern house bathroom.

Along with the mature, lawned garden, there is a sizeable vegetable plot for those with green-fingers, and a raised paved seating area with steps down to a lower paved section that’s perfect for outdoor relaxation, whether al fresco dining or entertaining friends and family.

This property in Stepney Road, Scarborough, is offered for sale at a price of £650,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough, tel. 01723 352235.

