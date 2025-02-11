Inside this traditional farmhouse with kitchen 'hub' and open plan elements

The traditional, detached property sits within an idyllic fenced garden setting, with a sprawling lawn and established trees.

​Bright and welcoming inside, it features wooden beams and flooring, and a log burner within the lounge has a rustic brick fireplace surround topped by an oak mantel.

But this ​sizeable home is modern too, with open plan living and dining space, and a large cottage-style dining kitchen with an oil fired Rayburn range cooker.

For homeworkers, there's a room of flexible use that’s ideal as an office, and a sunny conservatory leads out to a raised decked seating area with views over the garden – perfect for al fresco dining or for entertaining.

A utility room and a w.c. with cloakroom complete the ground floor.

Two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes are upstairs, the main one having an en suite shower room​, while the house bathroom includes both a bath and an overhead shower.

On the second floor there are two more light filled and ​good size bedrooms with dormer windows, and fitted storage cupboards into the eaves.

​Lawned, wrap-around gardens ​are extensive, and there is a detached​ stone double garage or workshop that has power supply.

Ample gated parking is behind the house, that has oil central heating and double glazing throughout.

Sneatonthorpe is a quiet hamlet just three miles from Whitby, and this home’s rural setting provides lovely open views, and easy access to local walks, making it ideal for those who love to spend some time outdoors.

​This property in Sneatonthorpe, Whitby, is for sale at ​£525,000, with Hendersons Property Services, Whitby, tel. 01947 602626​.

1 . Sneatonthorpe, Whitby, North Yorkshire The beamed lounge with feature open brickwork and a log burner. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . Sneatonthorpe, Whitby, North Yorkshire A second beamed reception room is open to the lounge. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . Sneatonthorpe, Whitby, North Yorkshire A spacious, farmhouse style dining kitchen has a range cooker. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

4 . Sneatonthorpe, Whitby, North Yorkshire A bright and airy bedroom has garden views. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales