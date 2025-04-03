Inside this versatile, fully modernised home with annexe potential

With no close neighbours, Spell Howe offers perfect peace, and comes with a garage, parking for many vehicles, outbuildings and paddocks.

The mid-20th century home has undergone a full renovation in the past two years, and offers a perfect opportunity for a new owner to place their stamp on it.

With 4.6 acres of land, it includes an historic air raid shelter, a double garage, a dovecote, an outbuilding and a field building.

Its interior comprises an entrance hall with staircase, a cloakroom, kitchenette, a sitting room, snug, garden room, kitchen​ with dining room, ​a utility room, ​and a rear entrance porch​.

Worth special mention is the 34 ft kitchen and dining room, that is triple aspect with full height bi-fold doors that open to the terrace, creating a magnificent indoor to outdoor space, with incredible views.

The room has underfloor heating and is fitted with sleek units​ and granite worktops, a large island unit, integrated Siemens appliances, a​nd a Rayburn stove.

Alongside is a polygonal garden room with French doors to the terrace.

The sitting room has a linear, glass-fronted electric living flame fire and double doors to the snug with its wraparound glazing and ​glorious outlook.

Ground floor bedroom suites provide flexible accommodation, with a kitchenette that could combine with one bedroom and bathroom to form an annexe with an independent entrance.

Bedrooms are all doubles and those on the first floor have coastal views, one through a Velux balcony window.

The principal bedroom suite is privately situated on the northern wing, with fitted storage, an en suite bathroom and a picture window framing the sea view.

A gallery landing features a large window facing the tree-lined drive. There are many storage options throughout the house​.

​Electric gates​ lead in to the grounds, with a drive and turning circle in front of the house and the garage​.

​Expanses of lawn ​have trees underplanted with spring bulbs​, and the dovecote sits on the mound that forms the air raid shelter.

The double garage is detached and brick-built with electric doors​, and a further shed of nearly 40 f​eet has power, light, water and an insulated roof.

Behind the house is a vast paved terrace accessed from the snug, garden room and kitchen diner.

Steps lead down to a lawn with post and rail fence lined with a laurel hedge.

The enclosed paddock land lies mainly to the north and west of the house. A detached outbuilding formerly served as a stable.

This property just outside Hunmanby is mid way between Bridlington and Scarborough, and close to Filey.

Spell Howe, White Gate Hill, Hunmanby, Filey​, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Blenkin and Co, York.

