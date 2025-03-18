Brentwood is a stone-built, six-bedroom, four bathroom, versatile family home with five garages and a large basement gym.

​Its impressive reception hall sets the tone​ and leads to rooms including the sitting room with ​a cosy wood-burning stove​.

​There's a ​grand drawing room with feature fireplace​, then a sizeable study and a​ lovely orangery. ​Interior design is by David Long Designs.

​At the heart of the home​ is the kitchen​ with breakfast room​ that is both functional and stylish, with quality fitted units and granite work surfaces.

Patio doors​ lead out and extend the facilities for sitting outside or al fresco dining in lovely garden surroundings.

One ground floor bedroom, a utility room and a cloakroom complete this level, ​with a ​flexible-use basement room ​that is curre​ntly set up as a ​spacious home gym, but could ​just as easily be used as a cinema room, office or games room​, to name but a few.

Bedrooms on the first floor, include a luxurious master bedroom​ that displays panoramic​ views through its windows​, a dressing room that could be another bedroom, and​ a stylish en-suite bathroom.

T​here's one other sea-view bedroom that has its own en suite facility, and a contemporary house bathroom for general use.

Driveways and garages extend to both sides of the house, along with a vast gravel parking area, ideal for use by family and friends when entertaining.

A large, attractive lawned garden has views across the sea and open countryside, with an extensive decked area that has steps down to the lawn,​ to enjoy during the warmer months of the year.

​Brentwood, Newlands Road, Cloughton, Scarborough​, £1,250,000, Harris Shields Collection, Scarborough, tel 01723 341557​.

