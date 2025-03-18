The approach to the handsome property currently for sale in Cloughton.placeholder image
Inside this very swish Scarborough home that offers outdoor living, and incredible views

By Sally Burton
Published 18th Mar 2025, 13:09 BST
​This super-high-spec home that looks out over sea and countryside has almost an acre of land of its own.

Brentwood is a stone-built, six-bedroom, four bathroom, versatile family home with five garages and a large basement gym.

​Its impressive reception hall sets the tone​ and leads to rooms including the sitting room with ​a cosy wood-burning stove​.

​There's a ​grand drawing room with feature fireplace​, then a sizeable study and a​ lovely orangery. ​Interior design is by David Long Designs.

​At the heart of the home​ is the kitchen​ with breakfast room​ that is both functional and stylish, with quality fitted units and granite work surfaces.

Patio doors​ lead out and extend the facilities for sitting outside or al fresco dining in lovely garden surroundings.

One ground floor bedroom, a utility room and a cloakroom complete this level, ​with a ​flexible-use basement room ​that is curre​ntly set up as a ​spacious home gym, but could ​just as easily be used as a cinema room, office or games room​, to name but a few.

Bedrooms on the first floor, include a luxurious master bedroom​ that displays panoramic​ views through its windows​, a dressing room that could be another bedroom, and​ a stylish en-suite bathroom.

T​here's one other sea-view bedroom that has its own en suite facility, and a contemporary house bathroom for general use.

Driveways and garages extend to both sides of the house, along with a vast gravel parking area, ideal for use by family and friends when entertaining.

A large, attractive lawned garden has views across the sea and open countryside, with an extensive decked area that has steps down to the lawn,​ to enjoy during the warmer months of the year.

​Brentwood, Newlands Road, Cloughton, Scarborough​, £1,250,000, Harris Shields Collection, Scarborough, tel 01723 341557​.

