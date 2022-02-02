Shambala is a traditional sandstone long house, privately situated but with a fantastic countryside vista stretching to the coast.

With four bedrooms, it is a good sized family home with farmhouse style warmth and rustic character supported by exposed beams and vaulted ceilings.

A large fireplace is a focal point of the spacious living room, where a spiral staircase leads up to a mezzanine level with woodland views.

Similarly, a log burner is a prime feature in the homely kitchen, that has a doorway out to the patio and terrace.

Two of the four bedrooms are on the ground floor, and one has its own en suite facility. The family bathroom is also downstairs.

All rooms are double glazed and the property has oil central heating.

Around five acres of garden and woodland come with the property. There is a timber cabin that could lend itself to any number of uses, from a home office to a studio or alternative accommodation.

Shambala Fylingdales, is for sale priced 550,000 with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 601301

1. Stone terrace is a pleasant seating area An attractive exterior with terrace on which to enjoy the warmer months. Photo Sales

2. The dining kitchen There is a doorway leading outside from the cheerful dining kitchen with fitted units. Photo Sales

3. Character and space A beamed ceiling and stairs tot he mezzanine level from the lounge. Photo Sales

4. Character in every corner An arched doorway and deep set window in the dining room. Photo Sales