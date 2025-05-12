Look inside this newly refurbished home with some of the best views imaginable

The three-bedroom detached home has undergone a full renovation, with work that has been completed only this year, and has a lovely bright interior with contemporary style and comfort throughout. It is ready for its new owners to move in to.

Views from both inside the house, through doors and windows, or from the lawned garden with patio, are spectacular, with a concentration on sea and sky.

At the heart of the home ​is a swish open-plan kitchen and living space, ​that features a large central island unit beneath a roof lantern that floods the room with natural light​.

​Three bedrooms are all spacious and high spec, with bi-folding doors and windows that maximise the unspoilt views over countryside and coast.

Three modern bathrooms are in keeping with the house style, and the main en-suite bathroom features a two person spa bath that was imported from Spain. It keeps the water up to temperature, and has multiple massage jets.

There is gas central heating and double glazing to doors and windows throughout the property.

To the rear​ is the garden​, in a lovely elevated situation, with a slate patio area ​that is ideal for al fresco dining, entertaining ​or for simply soa​king up the ​sun and sea air.

​A charming sunken courtyard​ lies to the front of the house, with mature planting in raised beds​.

The property also has​ the convenience of its own off-street parking for two vehicles​.

​This home in ​Prospect Field, Robin Hoods Bay,​ is currently for sale at a price of £650,000, with Henderson Property Services, Whitby, tel. 01947 602626.

