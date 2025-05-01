Rare chance to own and live in £2.5m picturesque North Yorks lodge park

Having successfully run Rocklands Lodges, a peaceful haven of lodges in five acres of parkland near Pickering, North Yorkshire, for 22 years, owners Jean and Esmond Watson have decided it is time to sell the successful business.

The holiday village is on offer at £2.5m, and is decribed as a “fantastic opportunity to the right buyer” by North Yorkshire commercial property firm Barry Crux and Company, specialists in the licensed and leisure market, who are handling the sale.

The business, within the North Yorkshire Moors National Park, includes 16 wooden clad one and two bedroom detached lodges in landscaped grounds with hot tubs, individual parking spaces, external decking areas, central heating and double glazing.

Andrew Spencer, Agency Director at Barry Crux and Company, said the business, which takes bookings on its own website and also via booking.com (on which it has a nine out of 10 rating of ‘superb’ from guest reviews), has a large number of repeat customers, and achieves healthy levels of turnover and profits each year.

“We’re probably looking for a specific type of buyer for this site as it needs somebody looking for an opportunity in the holiday market, and who has the drive to push it on and develop the business further,” said Mr Spencer.

“We’ve had significant interest already and I can’t imagine it will remain on the market for much longer.

“This is a lodge park in a popular part of the county, which has been exceptionally managed, run and maintained.

"It has an established reputation, with hundreds of reviews on Google, Booking.com and Trip Advisor from visitors, and on each review site it has exceptional ratings.

“There really can’t be a better endorsement of a business than that of its customers, many of whom are repeat visitors.”

He continued: “The lodges have been continually updated and so there is little investment needed there. A buyer could be up and running immediately.

"Longer term, there are numerous areas within the five acre site which offer the opportunity to add more lodges, or perhaps glamping pods.

“We really are talking about a tremendous investment opportunity here as the site is ideal for further development and expansion.”

The business employs a small team of maintenance and on-site customer-facing staff, while the sale includes an on-site detached four bedrooms owners’ home.

Rental income is also achieved from an independent on-site nail salon.

All lodges on the site, which is close to the village of Wrelton and nine miles from Pickering, feature open plan living space combining lounge, dining area, and kitchen, with a range of fitted units, appliances and sleeping areas, as well as a bathroom with three-piece suite.

On its website, Rocklands Lodges is described as ‘a peaceful haven of lodges in acres of gardens and towering pine trees’, offering ‘the perfect retreat for a romantic getaway or a peaceful family holiday’, surrounded by unspoiled landscapes and abundant wildlife.

For further details visit the Barry Crux and Company website at https://www.barrycrux.co.uk/

