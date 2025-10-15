The front aspect of the appealing cottage property for sale at £645,000.placeholder image
Rare chance to own this beautifully situated cottage, a few miles from Whitby

By Sally Burton
Published 15th Oct 2025, 09:24 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 09:26 BST
​This stunning cottage in its picturesque rural setting lies on the outskirts of the moorland village of Glaisdale.

Thorneywaite Cottage has been extended and improved over many years by its current owners, and has a spacious, versatile layout that includes an added reception room or bedroom with en suite facility to the ground floor.

Double glazed windows in the home display miles of scenic open views in all directions, while the accommodation includes an entrance porch, a breakfast kitchen, a dual aspect sitting room and a separate dining room with feature fireplace and French doors that open to the garden. Then there’s the further spacious reception room or bedroom with adjoining shower room.

Four first floor bedrooms include three double rooms, and there's a spacious house bathroom.

​With attractive, lawned and landscaped grounds ​that wrap around the cottage, and ​a lawned ​garden to the front​, the property has a variety of mature trees, well stocked herbaceous and shrub borders​, and ​includes a large vegetable plot to the rear​, for those who are keen on home grown produce.

In total, the grounds cover 0.6 of an acre.

There is plenty of driveway ​parking available, and an integral double garage.

Glaisdale ​has a thriving village​ community, with a selection of local amenities​ that include a general store, ​an independent butcher​'s, ​a pub, ​the parish church and ​a village primary school. Secondary schools are in nearby Whitby and Guisborough.

W​hitby is a 10-minute drive away, and nearby Castleton is served by the Esk Valley railway line, with both school and main services to Whitby and Middlesbrough, ​connecting to the main line network.

T​horneythwaite Cottage, Glaisdale, Whitby, is currently for sale at a price of £645,000, with Cundalls Estate Agents, Pickering, tel. 01751 472766​.

