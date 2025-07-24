Rustic meets modern inside this very comfortable barn conversion for sale near Scarborough

Dovecotte is a highly versatile property with rooms that have a great deal of rustic charm, along with many modern comforts.

The agent describes the home as having "an especially flexible layout with further scope to tailor the accommodation to an individual buyer’s needs, or create an independent suite of rooms if needed (subject to all necessary consents and permissions)​".

Its unique accommodation comprises an entrance hallway with cloakroom to the side, a large double aspect farmhouse kitchen with a dining area, and a separate walk-in pantry.

To the side, the main reception room has west-facing arched windows, and opens directly on to a sheltered stone flagged terrace, so great for making the most of the warmer months, and for entertaining.

There's a comfortable snug or sitting room and from a side hallway is a pair of ground floor bedrooms, one with its own en-suite, and a home office or study.

Four first floor bedrooms include a large main bedroom with an en-suite shower room, and up to three further bedrooms, along with the main house bathroom.

Dovecotte's land and grounds combine formal gardens with sheltered courtyard entertaining and sitting out areas, a grass paddock, and off-street parking.

​There is also a large, detached stone built garage with ​a useful workshop area.

With its paddock and considerable potential, the property could be ideal for those with smallholding or small-scale equestrian interests.

A quiet rural village, Sawdon has stunning country walks and bridleways in its immediate surroundings, with nearby Wykeham Forest providing further options.

The village has an active community with a village hall and a well-regarded primary school, while Scarborough is just a few miles away, with its wide range of shops, services and amenities.

​Dovecotte, Main Street, Sawdon​, is for sale at a price of £780,000, with Cundalls, Pickering, tel. 01751 472766.

