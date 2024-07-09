See inside this amazing Scarborough home that melds with its surrounding countryside

The larger than average semi-detached home includes a south-facing conservatory within its accommodation, along with a versatile third floor studio that is currently used as a home office, and a summer house with a log burner which extends its use to other seasons too….being either cool or cosy.

Along with these is a well-appointed kitchen, a bay-fronted lounge with gas fire, a dining room and a ground floor cloakroom and w.c..

Three bedrooms and the family bathroom are all on the first floor, and enjoy extensive views across open fields right out to the North York Moors.

Gardens wrap around the property and include patio seating areas, the summer house and an enclosed rear garden space.

An entrance hall leads into the bright and spacious house that is mostly double glazed.

In the kitchen are fitted units with an electric oven and induction hob, and an oak laminate floor.

The dining room continues the oak laminate flooring, and the double glazed conservatory has doors that lead out to the gardens.

Two bedrooms have glorious open valley views, and one has a window seat from which to enjoy the landscape. Another bedroom has a fitted wardrobe.

The four piece modern family bathroom includes both a bath and a separate shower unit.

Windows in the flexible-use top floor studio comprise one velux window and one dormer, both double glazed.

The useful cellar, too, has double glazed windows.

This appealing property in Red Scar Lane, Scarborough, is on the market at a price of £420,000 with Colin Ellis Property Services Ltd, Scarborough.

Call 01723 363565 for further information.

1 . Red Scar Lane, Scarborough Lawned gardens with patio areas have Yorkshire countryside extending to moorland beyond their boundaries.Photo: Colin Ellis Property Services Ltd Photo Sales

2 . Red Scar Lane, Scarborough A light and airy hallway, with staircase up.Photo: Colin Ellis Property Services Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Red Scar Lane, Scarborough A bay-fronted lounge with feature fireplace, and stunning views.Photo: Colin Ellis Property Services Ltd Photo Sales

4 . Red Scar Lane, Scarborough A bright and spacious kitchen.Photo: Colin Ellis Property Services Ltd Photo Sales