See inside this beamed character cottage that's new on the market

A four-bedroom character cottage has come up for sale, in a village between Scarborough and Filey.

The Grade ll listed property, Denmark House, has a south-facing walled garden to the rear, with a planted and ornamental front garden.

Its interior is rustic, with features such as an Aga range cooker in the dining room, a log burner stove in the lounge, and a cast iron, freestanding roll top bath plus a step-in shower in the stylish main bathroom.

One of four double beamed bedrooms has an en suite facility, and the main bedroom showcases a feature range.

Beams and exposed stone walls abound, while a gas central heating system and modern combination boiler are installed for comfort.

Situated in the heart of Hunmanby, the cottage has a range of amenities to hand, from shops and leisure facilities, to the train station and bus services.Run as a holiday home for some time, Denmark House is well maintained and would be an ideal permanent family home.

A beamed ground floor snug has an open fire with marble surround, and built in storage cupboards.

In the kitchen are handmade oak units, with gas and electric points for a range cooker, and space for an 'American style' fridge freezer. Windows to side and rear overlook the garden.

The main bedroom on the first floor has a feature fireplace and looks out over the village square towards the church. All the bedrooms have front windows.In the lawned rear garden is a paved patio area, and a decked area currently housing a hot tub, with a barbecue. An external utility room has power and water.

Denmark House, Cross Hill, Hunmanby, Scarborough, carries an asking price of £550,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough.

Call 01723 352235 for further information.

