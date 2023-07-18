News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
The cottage frontage, in the heart of the village of Hunmanby.The cottage frontage, in the heart of the village of Hunmanby.
The cottage frontage, in the heart of the village of Hunmanby.

See inside this beamed character cottage that's new on the market

A four-bedroom character cottage has come up for sale, in a village between Scarborough and Filey.
By Sally Burton
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 16:06 BST

The Grade ll listed property, Denmark House, has a south-facing walled garden to the rear, with a planted and ornamental front garden.

Its interior is rustic, with features such as an Aga range cooker in the dining room, a log burner stove in the lounge, and a cast iron, freestanding roll top bath plus a step-in shower in the stylish main bathroom.

One of four double beamed bedrooms has an en suite facility, and the main bedroom showcases a feature range.

Beams and exposed stone walls abound, while a gas central heating system and modern combination boiler are installed for comfort.

Situated in the heart of Hunmanby, the cottage has a range of amenities to hand, from shops and leisure facilities, to the train station and bus services.Run as a holiday home for some time, Denmark House is well maintained and would be an ideal permanent family home.

A beamed ground floor snug has an open fire with marble surround, and built in storage cupboards.

In the kitchen are handmade oak units, with gas and electric points for a range cooker, and space for an 'American style' fridge freezer. Windows to side and rear overlook the garden.

The main bedroom on the first floor has a feature fireplace and looks out over the village square towards the church. All the bedrooms have front windows.In the lawned rear garden is a paved patio area, and a decked area currently housing a hot tub, with a barbecue. An external utility room has power and water.

Denmark House, Cross Hill, Hunmanby, Scarborough, carries an asking price of £550,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough.

Call 01723 352235 for further information.

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-at-this-versatile-super-size-semi-for-sale-in-robin-hoods-bay-4217554

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-this-ps35m-country-estate-for-sale-with-farmhouse-cottage-farmland-and-forest-4213068

A log burner stove is a warming feature in the beamed lounge.

1. Denmark House, Cross Hill, Hunmanby, Scarborough

A log burner stove is a warming feature in the beamed lounge. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough

Photo Sales
A beamed country kitchen with handmade oak wall and base units.

2. Denmark House, Cross Hill, Hunmanby, Scarborough

A beamed country kitchen with handmade oak wall and base units. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough

Photo Sales
A ground floor snug with open fireplace and built-in cupboards.

3. Denmark House, Cross Hill, Hunmanby, Scarborough

A ground floor snug with open fireplace and built-in cupboards. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough

Photo Sales
The staircase with storage beneath leads up from the hallway.

4. Denmark House, Cross Hill, Hunmanby, Scarborough

The staircase with storage beneath leads up from the hallway. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ScarboroughFiley