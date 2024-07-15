See inside this beautifully adapted home in coastal, semi-rural village

The property that served as the post office in the attractive village of Hunmanby, is now a stylish and modern home with period charm, lovely gardens and plenty of family space.

Its entrance hall leads in to a living room with a feature fireplace, then a combined home office and snug, the dining room and finally through to the modern kitchen, at the heart of the home.

From the kitchen is another linked living room with a lantern roof, that allows natural light to pour in.

A large conservatory has French doors out to the garden, then there's a useful utility room and a ground floor w.c..

On the first floor are four sizeable bedrooms, the main bedroom with its own en suite, and fitted wardrobes. A contemporary style main bathroom is also at this level.

A rear bedroom has double doors that give access to the garden terrace, with its relaxing hot tub and space to sit and enjoy the warmer weather.

Within the large and established garden, the terrace is an ideal setting for al fresco dining and entertaining guests, and a roomy summerhouse adds to the facilities.

There's also a workshop, and private parking to the side of the property has gated access.

Hunmanby has a variety of amenities and services with a primary school, shops, a doctors' surgery, and a choice of cafes and pubs.

It is within easy reach of Scarborough, Filey and Bridlington, and provides regular bus and train links.

This home in Bridlington Street, Hunmanby, Filey, is for sale at £550,000, with Hunters estate agents, Filey, tel. 01723 338958.

