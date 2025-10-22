The semi-detached home looks out over a scenic golf course.placeholder image
See inside this corner-plot semi, in coveted location by golf course

By Sally Burton
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 15:50 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 15:52 BST
This semi-detached home with a sizeable corner plot, in one of Scarborough's most sought after locations, has views stretching over a golf course.

The North Cliff Avenue property combines modern open plan living with flexible family space and is, says the agent, "ideal for those seeking comfort, style, and convenience in a prime location".

With a bright and spacious interior, the open plan living kitchen with dining area is ideal for both every day family life, and for entertaining with larger numbers of people.

Patio doors lead out to a private rear garden, again perfect for entertaining, while large windows add to the ample provision of natural light, which floods the kitchen.

There's a separate, bay fronted living room with inbuilt modern fireplace, an office space that's ideal for anyone wishing to work from home, and a fully fitted-out utility room at this level.

On the first floor are three double bedrooms, all with storage, and a stylish house bathroom with both a bath and a separate walk-in shower unit.

With the private, lawned and enclosed rear garden is a corner plot, also with plenty of privacy, and off-road parking for vehicles lies to the front of the house.

Walls and hedging surround the property.

North Cliff Avenue is within easy reach of local amenities, ​including schools, and ​has excellent transport links.

​This home looks over the greens of North Cliff Golf Club, ​where the clubhouse has panoramic views across North Bay and Scarborough Castle.

T​he coastline is a short stroll away from the peaceful backwater, while the town centre is also easily accessible.

​The agent adds that 'this home presents a rare opportunity to acquire a stylish family residence in one of Scarborough’s most prestigious areas​'.

The property in North Cliff Avenue, Scarborough​, is currently for sale at a price of £400,000, with Hunters, Scarborough, tel. 01723 336760​.

A front view of the sizeable semi-detached home with private gardens.

1. North Cliff Avenue, Scarborough​

A front view of the sizeable semi-detached home with private gardens. Photo: Hunters, Scarborough

A modern kitchen has fitted units and integrated appliances.

2. North Cliff Avenue, Scarborough​

A modern kitchen has fitted units and integrated appliances. Photo: Hunters, Scarborough

Dining space served with plenty of natural light.

3. North Cliff Avenue, Scarborough

Dining space served with plenty of natural light. Photo: Hunters, Scarborough

A bay-fronted sitting room with modern fireplace.

4. North Cliff Avenue, Scarborough

A bay-fronted sitting room with modern fireplace. Photo: Hunters, Scarborough

