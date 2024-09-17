See inside this lovely updated cottage in a peaceful hamlet near to Whitby

Rose Cottage in pretty Iburndale is a refurbished and surprisingly spacious end terrace of three cottages that were built in 1875.

Carefully extended over years, it has an attached garage with parking, and gardens to front and rear - the latter being a lawned garden with fruit trees and a paved terrace.

An entrance porch leads into the large yet cosy lounge, with an exposed stone fireplace, log burning stove and beamed ceiling, then a light-filled dining room has French doors that open out to the rear errace and cottage garden.

There's a lovely farmhouse kitchen with bespoke, hand crafted, shaker style cabinetry and a Belfast sink.

There's iron-bracketed open shelving with solid oak worktops, an oak butcher's block prep table, a pine dresser and hand-made quarry floor tiles.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, and an elegant shower room with fittings from Lusso Stone.

An additional w.c. has the potential to create an en-suite facility to one of the bedrooms if so desired.

The property has an attached garage with double parking on the brick paved driveway. T

A pretty pebbled garden lies to the front, with a large and enclosed, cottage style garden with fruit trees, and a bordered lawn a pwithaved terrace that wraps around the side of the house.

The hamlet of Iburndale is on the outskirts of Sleights, with stunning countryside surrounding. It has local shops and a village pub. Buses travel regularly to Whitby, and there’s a train station within easy reach too.

Rose Cottage, Iburndale, is currently for sale at £365,000, with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 601301.

1 . Rose Cottage, Iburndale, Whitby The bespoke country kitchen has solid oak worktops. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . Rose Cottage, Iburndale, Whitby A spacious beamed lounge has a cosy log burning stove. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . Rose Cottage, Iburndale, Whitby The dining room has French doors out to the terrace. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby Photo Sales

4 . Rose Cottage, Iburndale, Whitby One of three bedrooms within the cottage. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby Photo Sales