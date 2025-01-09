See inside this spacious, charming cottage that is ready to move in to

The fully updated home has double glazing throughout, and has had a complete rewire, a new roof, new plumbing and a gas combination boiler, fuelled by an LPG tank.

​With off​-street parking for multiple vehicle​s, the cottage has views of open fields​, with a rear garden​ ​that has paved seating areas, ​a summer house with electricity​, an anthracite UPVC pergola, vegetable patches, a chicken coop, and three outdoor ​cupboards.

An entrance hall with bespoke cabinet leads to the open plan area, that includes a bespoke kitchen with fitted units, and a breakfast bar with seating​. Integrated​ appliances include a ceramic hob, extraction unit, fan assisted oven, ​a slimline dishwasher and ​a wine cooler.

​Within the bright dining area is an exposed brick feature fireplace, and a stable door to the rear garden.

Under stairs storage is used currently as a pantry with shelving.

The lounge has a multi-fuel log burner on slate hearth with wood mantel, shelving and storage, and a large window overlooking School Lane.

​A shower room with ​a walk​-in shower completes the ground floor.

​From the first floor landing is a house bathroom that includes a freestanding bath, a separate shower and a washbasin vanity unit.

The main bedroom has built-in wardrobes and looks over surrounding fields.

A second bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe with lighting, while the third has open views towards St Cuthbert's Church.

One of a small number of properties at the end of a private road, The Old Mill Cottage, 1 School Lane, Burton Fleming​, is for sale at £325,000, with Nicholsons Property Group, Filey, tel. 01723 5129​ 68​.

