See inside this spacious, charming cottage that is ready to move in to

The fully updated home has double glazing throughout, and has had a complete rewire, a new roof, new plumbing and a gas combination boiler, fuelled by an LPG tank.
With off-street parking for multiple vehicles, the cottage has views of open fields, with a rear garden that has paved seating areas, a summer house with electricity, an anthracite UPVC pergola, vegetable patches, a chicken coop, and three outdoor cupboards.
An entrance hall with bespoke cabinet leads to the open plan area, that includes a bespoke kitchen with fitted units, and a breakfast bar with seating. Integrated appliances include a ceramic hob, extraction unit, fan assisted oven, a slimline dishwasher and a wine cooler.
Within the bright dining area is an exposed brick feature fireplace, and a stable door to the rear garden.
Under stairs storage is used currently as a pantry with shelving.
The lounge has a multi-fuel log burner on slate hearth with wood mantel, shelving and storage, and a large window overlooking School Lane.
A shower room with a walk-in shower completes the ground floor.
From the first floor landing is a house bathroom that includes a freestanding bath, a separate shower and a washbasin vanity unit.
The main bedroom has built-in wardrobes and looks over surrounding fields.
A second bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe with lighting, while the third has open views towards St Cuthbert's Church.
One of a small number of properties at the end of a private road, The Old Mill Cottage, 1 School Lane, Burton Fleming, is for sale at £325,000, with Nicholsons Property Group, Filey, tel. 01723 5129 68.
More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-family-home-with-light-filled-space-and-so-much-character-4932089
www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/peek-inside-this-new-to-market-property-with-three-receptions-and-five-bedrooms-4933931