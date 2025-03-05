Stunning Butterscotch Lodge is built with a SIPS construction system ensuring thermal efficiency, with the exterior clad in Cumbrian larch from the Lake District.

​Sustainability ​and contemporary design​ work together to pleasing effect in the three-bedroom home, with an open-plan ​design that connects the living room, kitchen, and dining area.

A separate utility room a​nd w.c. add to the ground floor facilities, ​with storage space for coats and boots, and room for a washing machine and dryer.

The stylish kitchen ​has fitted units with integrated appliances, an induction range with three ovens, ​and ​plenty of storage​ space.

​As it looks over the dining space, ​it is ideal for entertaining friends and family.

The​ bright and spacious ground-floor lounge​ attracts natural light, and there are two bedrooms​ at this level - one with its own en-suite wet-room with walk-in shower, and a walk-in wardrobe.

A ​stunning mezzanine ​is a charm​ing addition and overlooks the kitchen​, while the first floor provides an office area and a bedroom, ​that is used currently as a second living room.

​Floor-to-ceiling glass panels separate the rooms, ​and a three-piece bathroom with shower completes this level.

​Charming, low-maintenance gardens ​include a patio​ seating area and raised​ plant and flower beds ​to the front.

​A Japanese-inspired ​rear garden has silver birch​ and fruit trees, ​with puddle ponds, and a private patio area.

Both ​gardens offer​ peace and relaxation with ​a mixture of sun ​and shade​.

This detached bungalow with solar panels and private parking, ​is built with a 20-year warranty and low-maintenance design​.

​​Butterscotch Lodge, Gillus Lane, Bempton, Bridlington​, is for sale at £450,000, with Hunters, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252.

