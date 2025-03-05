See inside this unique eco-home - both contemporary and sustainable

Stunning Butterscotch Lodge is built with a SIPS construction system ensuring thermal efficiency, with the exterior clad in Cumbrian larch from the Lake District.
Sustainability and contemporary design work together to pleasing effect in the three-bedroom home, with an open-plan design that connects the living room, kitchen, and dining area.
A separate utility room and w.c. add to the ground floor facilities, with storage space for coats and boots, and room for a washing machine and dryer.
The stylish kitchen has fitted units with integrated appliances, an induction range with three ovens, and plenty of storage space.
As it looks over the dining space, it is ideal for entertaining friends and family.
The bright and spacious ground-floor lounge attracts natural light, and there are two bedrooms at this level - one with its own en-suite wet-room with walk-in shower, and a walk-in wardrobe.
A stunning mezzanine is a charming addition and overlooks the kitchen, while the first floor provides an office area and a bedroom, that is used currently as a second living room.
Floor-to-ceiling glass panels separate the rooms, and a three-piece bathroom with shower completes this level.
Charming, low-maintenance gardens include a patio seating area and raised plant and flower beds to the front.
A Japanese-inspired rear garden has silver birch and fruit trees, with puddle ponds, and a private patio area.
Both gardens offer peace and relaxation with a mixture of sun and shade.
This detached bungalow with solar panels and private parking, is built with a 20-year warranty and low-maintenance design.
Butterscotch Lodge, Gillus Lane, Bempton, Bridlington, is for sale at £450,000, with Hunters, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252.
