See the incredible views from almost every room in this lifestyle property

Longfield has established grounds and land of 2.4 acres and is ideal for anyone with horses or requiring a smallholding.

Built in the 1930’s, Longfield was significantly extended to each side around 40 years ago, which effectively doubled its accommodation to just over 2,000 square feet.

There is great scope to improve the southwest-facing property further, and maximise the stunning open views, while being within easy reach of the village of Scalby.

Many rooms are dual aspect with glorious views through their windows.

The house accommodation includes a sun room, an entrance hall with cloakroom, a large dual aspect dining room, and a sitting room with open fire and study.

There is a spacious dining kitchen with a pantry, a breakfast room and a separate utility room.

On the first floor is the main master bedroom with a modern en-suite wet room.

There’s another shower room, and three further bedrooms with an additional room leading off one of these, that is perfect as a dressing room or home office.

A long, private driveway leads to the house, which stands back behind established lawned gardens.

The property's elevated position along Suffield Hill opens up a glorious vista to the northeast, taking in countryside across to Scalby then the coast beyond, with Scarborough castle in the distance.

The rear garden has a paved patio and a level lawn which leads to a wilder garden with mature trees, then the paddock at the bottom.

There is access on to Carr Lane from the paddock, and the area offers many different bridlepaths and walks.

​Longfield, Suffield Hill, Scalby, Scarborough, is for sale at £625,000, with Cundalls, Pickering.

