Cherry Tree Cottage comes with under floor heating, triple glazed windows and owned solar panels.

With three bedrooms and many outstanding features, the high spec home has a mezzanine floor sitting room with a glass balustrade looking over the kitchen, that could provide scope for further rooms if desired.

The large, German fitted open-plan living kitchen with central island has bespoke Italian wallpaper and granite work surfaces. There are numerous integral appliances, and a boiling water tap. Bi-fold doors lead out to the garden and patio.

A first floor double bedroom has an en suite and built in storage.

The ground floor hallway has double doors to the living room, while an inner hallway leads to the master bedroom with bespoke fitted wardrobes, dressing area and an en-suite with a walk in shower.

There’s also a bedroom or study with fitted wardrobes, and the family bathroom with bath and shower. A super size utility room is a further facility.

A gated gravel driveway leads up to the property, with front gardens, off street parking and a garage with light and power.

Three-tiered rear gardens have a large lawn and patio area, a summer house with light and power, and a vegetable garden, plus outhouses.

Cherry Tree Cottage, Hillcrest Avenue, Scarborough, is for sale priced £595,000 with Liam Darrell Estate Agents. Call 07493 191881 for details.

(Photos: LD Photography)

1. The approach to the detached property. Cherry Tree Cottage, Hillcrest Avenue, Scarborough, is for sale priced £595,000. Photo Sales

2. A mezzanine level Looking down over a glass balustrade to the kitchen with living area below. Photo Sales

3. Clean, contemporary style Extensive fitted units with granite worktops within the kitchen 'hub'. Photo Sales

4. A feature staircase The hallway with staircase leading up. Photo Sales