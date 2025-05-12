The property formed from three separate cottages has landscaped gardens, with sea views.placeholder image
The property formed from three separate cottages has landscaped gardens, with sea views.

See this home formed from three terraced cottages, for sale in Sandsend at £1.449,000

By Sally Burton
Published 12th May 2025, 09:28 BST
A cottage that dates back to the 1730s, but has been updated to a home with special features, is for sale in the sought after coastal village of Sandsend.

Originally three separate dwellings, the cottage has been carefully transformed over time into a spacious and comfortable home.

Landscaped gardens include a summer house with a toilet and washing area, topped off with garden and sea views.

With either three or four bedrooms, each with its own private bathroom, the cottage is great for both family living and for entertaining.

With the period kitchen is a charming beamed dining room, while the expansive lounge area boasts bi-fold doors to gardens and facilities outside.

The main bedroom is a sanctuary, also with bi-fold doors out to a private balcony that has beautiful sea views stretching over to Whitby.

Two extensive decked areas provide further outdoor spaces for al fresco dining, or for lazing while enjoying the valley views and the sound of the sea.

To complete the outdoor setting, a large sandstone patio provides further options for relaxing in the sun, or for entertaining.

This home in Lythe Bank, Sandsend, is for sale at £1,449,000, with Michael Poole, Nunthorpe.

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-beautifully-situated-farm-property-with-special-features-is-for-sale-near-whitby-5115915

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/step-inside-this-ps11m-home-with-idyllic-gardens-and-its-own-mill-race-5119363

An elevated position yields lovely views.

1. Lythe Bank, Sandsend, Whitby

An elevated position yields lovely views. Photo: Michael Poole, Nunthorpe

Photo Sales
The property's beamed dining room.

2. Lythe Bank, Sandsend, Whitby

The property's beamed dining room. Photo: Michael Poole, Nunthorpe

Photo Sales
The property has three to four bedrooms, all with their own bathrooms, and one with a balcony.

3. Lythe Bank, Sandsend, Whitby

The property has three to four bedrooms, all with their own bathrooms, and one with a balcony. Photo: Michael Poole, Nunthorpe

Photo Sales
A pathway leads around the property.

4. Lythe Bank, Sandsend, Whitby

A pathway leads around the property. Photo: Michael Poole, Nunthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Whitby
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice