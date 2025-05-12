See this home formed from three terraced cottages, for sale in Sandsend at £1.449,000

Originally three separate dwellings, the cottage has been carefully transformed over time into a spacious and comfortable home.

Landscaped gardens include a summer house with a toilet and washing area, topped off with garden and sea views.

With either three or four bedrooms, each with its own private bathroom, the cottage is great for both family living and for entertaining.

With the period kitchen is a charming beamed dining room, while the expansive lounge area boasts bi-fold doors to gardens and facilities outside.

The main bedroom is a sanctuary, also with bi-fold doors out to a private balcony that has beautiful sea views stretching over to Whitby.

Two extensive decked areas provide further outdoor spaces for al fresco dining, or for lazing while enjoying the valley views and the sound of the sea.

To complete the outdoor setting, a large sandstone patio provides further options for relaxing in the sun, or for entertaining.

This home in Lythe Bank, Sandsend, is for sale at £1,449,000, with Michael Poole, Nunthorpe.

1 . Lythe Bank, Sandsend, Whitby An elevated position yields lovely views.

3 . Lythe Bank, Sandsend, Whitby The property has three to four bedrooms, all with their own bathrooms, and one with a balcony.

4 . Lythe Bank, Sandsend, Whitby A pathway leads around the property.