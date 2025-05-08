Step inside this £1.1m home with idyllic gardens and its own 'mill race'

The very impressive property in semi-rural location in Cloughton is for sale at £1.1mThe very impressive property in semi-rural location in Cloughton is for sale at £1.1m
By Sally Burton
Published 8th May 2025, 13:35 BST
​This stone-built property, The Old Mill, is a unique period property with landscaped, private grounds and 1.8 acres of land, that includes a paddock and woodland.

The Old Mill dates back to around 1820. Around 30 years ago it was redeveloped to create a spacious family home that has been further improved, fronted by a decorative working mill wheel.

The house is in a semi-rural location, on the eastern fringe of a small development of five properties, with a lovely frontage - and the mill race running alongside its driveway.

From the entrance hall is accommodation including a kitchen with solid wood and granite topped units, a breakfast room and a garden room that has doors out to the grounds.

There's a formal dining room, a comfortable sitting room and the study or games room.

A utility room and a cloakroom add to ground floor facilities.

On the first floor is a house bathroom, with four bedrooms that include a main bedroom with balcony, a dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

Within 1.8 acres of established gardens and grounds is a formal garden, and a wilder space comprising a grass paddock, mature woodland and a wildlife garden.

The stream creates an idyllic setting as it crosses through the grounds.

The Old Mill is situated on the very southern edge of Cloughton, with easy access down to coastal paths and just a short walk from the cinder track which leads up to Robin Hoods Bay and down towards Scarborough.

Cloughton is a vibrant village around three miles north of Scarborough, with two public houses and a church. A primary school is within walking distance in nearby Burniston.

​The Old Mill, Mill Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough​, is for sale at £1,100,000, with Cundalls, Pickering, tel. 01751 472766​.

