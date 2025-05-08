Step inside this £1.1m home with idyllic gardens and its own 'mill race'

The Old Mill dates back to around 1820. Around 30 years ago it was redeveloped to create a spacious family home that has been further improved, fronted by a decorative working mill wheel.

The house is in a semi-rural location, on the eastern fringe of a small development of five properties, with a lovely frontage - and the mill race running alongside its driveway.

From the entrance hall is accommodation including a kitchen with solid wood and granite topped units, a breakfast room and a garden room that has doors out to the grounds.

There's a formal dining room, a comfortable sitting room and the study or games room.

A utility room and a cloakroom add to ground floor facilities.

On the first floor is a house bathroom, with four bedrooms that include a main bedroom with balcony, a dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

Within 1.8 acres of established gardens and grounds is a formal garden, and a wilder space comprising a grass paddock, mature woodland and a wildlife garden.

The stream creates an idyllic setting as it crosses through the grounds.

The Old Mill is situated on the very southern edge of Cloughton, with easy access down to coastal paths and just a short walk from the cinder track which leads up to Robin Hoods Bay and down towards Scarborough.

Cloughton is a vibrant village around three miles north of Scarborough, with two public houses and a church. A primary school is within walking distance in nearby Burniston.

​The Old Mill, Mill Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough​, is for sale at £1,100,000, with Cundalls, Pickering, tel. 01751 472766​.

​Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/newsletter

1 . The Old Mill, Mill Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough​ Views over a stunning garden from this balcony terrace. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer Photo Sales

2 . The Old Mill, Mill Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough​ Bright dining through to sun room space. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer Photo Sales

3 . The Old Mill, Mill Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough​ The spacious, modern kitchen has solid woor and granite-topped units. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer Photo Sales

4 . The Old Mill, Mill Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough​ A versatile sun room with doors out to the garden. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer Photo Sales