Take a look inside these unique cottages with gardens, for sale in Whitby

Two character cottages, both with period charm and attractive gardens, have come up for sale in the Whitby area.

One is a detached cottage with an annexe, in the pretty village of Aislaby, on Whitby’s outskirts.

With original features throughout, it also has a sizeable rear garden with stunning views.

Its interior includes a bay-fronted living room with a feature fireplace, wooden flooring and ceiling beams, while a fitted kitchen and diner has an oven and electric hob. Patio doors open to a decked balcony with scenic views.

There's a family bathroom with a tub-shower combination at ground level, while above are two bedrooms and a landing, with a w.c..

There is an attached annexe to this cottage, with a ground floor kitchen, and an upper floor bedroom with lounge space that has an en suite shower room.Off-road parking is available for three cars.

This property in Egton Road, Aislaby, Whitby, is priced at £380,000, with Springbok Properties, Nationwide

Another interesting property on the market has a modest outward appearance, but inside displays an 18ft kitchen with diner, and has three double bedrooms.

The cottage is bright and appealing with period charm. Recent improvements include a newly installed bathroom.

Set over three floors, this home's pleasant location is within minutes of town and Pannett Park, and it has an appealing south facing garden.

The terraced cottage in Springvale, Whitby, is for sale at £265,000, with Michael Poole, Redcar.

1 . Egton Road, Aislaby, Whitby The beamed living room with wooden floor has a feature fireplace, and a bay window. Photo: Springbok Properties, Nationwide Photo Sales

2 . Egton Road, Aislaby, Whitby A country kitchen and diner has fitted units, and doors out to a decked balcony with lovely views. Photo: Springbok Properties, Nationwide Photo Sales

3 . Egton Road, Aislaby, Whitby The dining area opens out to a decked balcony. Photo: Springbok Properties, Nationwide Photo Sales

4 . Egton Road, Aislaby, Whitby A character room with an exposed stone wall feature. Photo: Springbok Properties, Nationwide Photo Sales

