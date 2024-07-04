Take a look inside this striking family home in a top Bridlington location

The detached property has an open plan kitchen with diner, a pantry and utility room, and an enclosed rear garden, plus a garage with its own private parking.

Decorative detail throughout the individually designed home includes ceiling cornices and roses, picture rails and dado rails.

There's a feature archway in the entrance hall, that has a staircase to the first floor, and leads to ground floor rooms including the lounge, that has an open fire within a striking marble and wood fireplace.

The sitting room features a similar fireplace with an open fire, then the versatile conservatory has tiled flooring, a fireplace and double doors to the rear garden.

From there is a snug, that in turn leads to a ground floor wet room and w.c..

Fitted units line the kitchen, with integrated appliances that include a double oven, with gas hob and extractor hood. There's a fully fitted utility room and a large pantry with integrated fridge and freezer.

From the first floor landing are four sizeable bedrooms, one with its own dressing area and en suite bathroom.

Two bay-fronted bedrooms include one with fitted wardrobes and en suite shower room, and the final bedroom has a feature fireplace and fitted wardrobes.

A family bathroom has a double ended bath with mixer tap, an enclosed shower unit, and built-in storage cupboards.

There’s a lawned garden with established plants and shrubs to the rear of the house, that is fully enclosed.

This home in Trafalgar Crescent, Bridlington, is offered for sale at a price of £425,000, by Ullyotts estate agents, Bridlington, tel. 01262 401401.

