This truly spectacular £4.5m Yorkshire country house and estate could be all yours

The breathtaking Yorkshire country property worth £4.5m that can be won in the Omaze prize draw.

This magnificent country house in Yorkshire, worth over £4,500,000, is up for grabs along with £500,000 cash, as part of a new house draw raising much needed funds for Refuge.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The ​lucky winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Yorkshire, will get the keys to ​the ​incredible six-bedroom property complete with a​ waterfall and boating lake, swimming pool, tennis court and equestrian facilities​, all set within 16 acres of landscaped gardens and rolling paddocks, with panoramic views across the Vale of Mowbray towards the Yorkshire Moors.

The house comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. The lucky winner will also receive £500,000 in cash to help them settle in - and can choose to either live in the house, rent it out for supplementary income, or sell up to become a cash multimillionaire.

Approached via a sweeping driveway, the property opens into a spectacular double-height reception hall complete with a grand fireplace.

The ground floor offers ample living and entertaining spaces, including a dining room, lounge, snug with bar area - as well as a gym, office and boot room.

The ​bright, show-stopping kitchen ​has an inglenook fireplace​ at its centre, ​with an array of high-end appliances​. It opens directly to the gardens through three sets of floor-to-ceiling French doors.

Designed for both family living and entertaining, the space combines country character with modern convenience, flowing seamlessly into the surrounding terraces and outdoor dining areas.

The first floor features a luxurious main bedroom suite with emperor bed, walk-in wardrobe, en suite bathroom and private views over the grounds. Five further bedrooms - each with its own en suite - provide ample accommodation for friends and family.

The stunning outdoor pool is one of many leisure facilities.

A separate two-bedroom courtyard flat with its own kitchen and living space offers additional accommodation for guests.

Leisure facilities are replete throughout the estate, including an outdoor swimming pool with pool house complete with its own kitchen, a tennis court, wine cellar, boating lake with boathouse, and equestrian amenities including an American barn with stables, outdoor arena and horse walker.

The 16-acre grounds feature mature gardens, paddocks, a state-of-the-art greenhouse and even a cascading waterfall that flows into the lake.

Nestled in the Vale of Mowbray, the estate enjoys far-reaching views and a peaceful countryside setting, with Richmond, Bedale, Northallerton and Darlington all close by.

The fabulous kitchen inside the multi-million pounds property.

York is an hour’s drive, while nearby attractions include Kiplin Hall (20 minutes), Mount Grace Priory House and Gardens (40 minutes), and the North Yorkshire Moors (40 minutes).

As well as making the lucky winner a multimillionaire, Omaze is also partnering with Refuge - the UK’s largest specialist domestic abuse charity, supporting survivors through emergency refuge accommodation, community-based services and the National Domestic Abuse Helpline.

Every year, Refuge answers around 50,000 calls and contacts on the helpline. For many survivors, calling it is the first time they will tell someone what their partner is doing to them - and the first step they will take towards freedom. The helpline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Refuge also provides safe housing for around 1,500 women and their children each year. Its refuges offer a safe haven, where specialist support workers help families regain their independence.

A sumptuous sitting room within the six bedroom country house.

A £1,000,000 guaranteed donation raised by the Omaze Community will help Refuge provide safe accommodation and specialist support for women and their children escaping abuse, so that they can rebuild their lives - free from fear.

The campaign is supported by comedian, writer and Refuge supporter Sara Pascoe.

Sara Pascoe, Refuge supporter, said: “Domestic abuse affects so many women and children, and it’s heartbreaking to think about how many suffer in silence.

“I’m proud to support Refuge with this campaign, which will help provide safe homes and crucial support to those escaping abuse.

“Together, we can make a real difference and offer hope to survivors rebuilding their lives.”

James Oakes, President of Omaze, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with Refuge for our latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw. This Yorkshire house is an extraordinary property in one of the most picturesque parts of the country.

“The eventual winner is free to choose if they want to move in, rent it out, or sell up and walk away a multimillionaire - the choice is entirely theirs.

“Omaze gives people the chance to win life-changing prizes, while also raising significant funds for incredible causes. Thanks to the generosity of the Omaze community, we’ve now raised over £100 Million for good causes across the UK.”

Separately, Omaze is now pledging over £40 million a year for UK charities through a series of independent philanthropic grants - helping to deliver long-term impact for good causes across the country.

Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Yorkshire, are available now at omaze.co.uk. The Grand Prize Draw closes on Sunday 23rd November 2025 for online entries and Tuesday 25th November 2025 for postal entries.

In addition to the Grand Prize, anyone entering by Midnight on Sunday 9th November 2025 (Tuesday 11th November 2025 by post) will also be in with the chance to win an incredible Early Bird Prize: a Range Rover Estate worth over £100,000, plus £100,000 in cash, for a combined prize value of over £200,000.

Entrants can also subscribe to Omaze to be automatically entered into every House, Early Bird and Omaze Monthly Millionaire Draw each month.

Subscribers receive five times the number of entries and can cancel at any time.

For full terms and conditions, see www.omaze.co.uk. No purchase necessary to enter. Over 18s and UK residents only.