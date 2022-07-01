Two Bridlington areas among the cheapest in the East Riding to buy property, new figures show

Zoopla said the data highlights how localised the housing market across England and Wales is, with prices often reflecting the housing stock available in an area. Photo: PA Images

Zoopla said the data highlights how localised the housing market across England and Wales is, with prices often reflecting the housing stock available in an area.

Data from the Office for National Statistics reveals that of the 26 council wards in the East Riding, South Hunsley saw the highest median house price in 2021, of £290,000.

By contrast, the cheapest parts of the East Riding of Yorkshire to purchase property were Goole South, which had a median house price of £131,000, Bridlington South (£139,000) and Bridlington Central and Old Town (£148,000).

The median – the middle number in a series – is used to ensure the figures are not skewed by extreme highs or lows.

Of sales last year, 6% (375) were in Pocklington Provincial – making it the busiest area for buyers.

At the other end of the scale, Goole South saw just 140 properties sold in 2021, earning it the title of quietest area of the area’s property market, along with its cheapest.

The ONS figures also reveal the trendiest area – the one which saw the fastest growth in sales – in the region.

Of the 26 wards with at least 100 properties sold, South West Holderness saw 44% more properties sold in 2021 than in 2020, followed by Goole North (39%) and Bridlington South (38%).

Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said property values vary widely in large part because of the differing housing stock between areas – some neighbourhoods will have a higher number of five-bedroom detached homes, while others will be home to more flats and smaller properties.

But she said the difference between more and less expensive areas may start to narrow with demand for flats gaining momentum.

She said: “The demand for larger detached homes during the pandemic has pushed average values for houses higher over the last year, while price growth for flats has lagged.