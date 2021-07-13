Whitby property Hornblower Lodge, which housed town's old foghorn station, is on the market
This property for sale near Whitby is most definitely a home with character – and history.
It also has incredible sea and country views and comes with an adjoining cottage and a successful tea garden business.
Hornblower Lodge is an adapted and extended former foghorn station that was built in 1900 as a warning system to ships during inclement weather.
Its two 20-foot-long foghorns perch on the roof, but have not been in use since they were decommissioned in 1988.
Now, Hornblower Lodge is a four-bedroom family home within a plot of about an acre.
It has an adjoining one bedroom holiday cottage, and an on-site tea garden, well used by walkers on the Cleveland Way.
A central courtyard has space for a hot tub and there is access to a laundry room and WC. A brick-built workshop serves the Hornblower Tea Garden, with patio seating and a kiosk.
Hornblower Lodge is for sale with Jackson Estate Agents, Whitby priced £750,000. Call 01947 606111 for details.