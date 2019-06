Now in its 42nd year, the 2019 Scalby Fair celebrated the 200th Anniversary of Queen Victoria’s birth. Children were encouraged to participate in the Victorian theme by dressing up in costume as well as joining in with the fair's traditional entertainment including Punch & Judy, a bouncy castle and funfair.

Scalby Fair Mayor Hazel Lynskey tries out a vintage police car.

Jamie Wallis and Diz Dexter at the Scalby Fair tombola.

Doreen Brooke enjoys the Flower Festival at St Laurence's church.

Crowds gathered to enjoy the fair in the sunshine on Saturday.

