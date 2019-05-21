BBC ONE

IN PICTURES: Filming continues at Peasholm Park for BBC One comedy Scarborough

BBC filming crews have been spotted at Peasholm Park today.

During their last week of filming cast members including comedian, Jason Manford, have been spotted at Sandside and meeting local residents in the town. Pictures by Richard Ponter

The Scarborough comedy continues to be filmed in Scarborough's Peasholm Park. Filming near the Pagoda
The Scarborough comedy continues to be filmed in Scarborough's Peasholm Park. Filming at the Pagoda
The Scarborough comedy continues to be filmed in Scarborough's Peasholm Park. Security near the park
The Scarborough comedy continues to be filmed in Scarborough's Peasholm Park.
