The Central Tramway Company held a day of events including Victorian costumes, music, talks and children’s activities together with Scarborough Museum’s Trust. Enjoy our selection of photos from the event taken by Richard Ponter.

Tramway open day Alan Braidley on duty for the celebrations

Tramway open day Ready for a trip to the seafront?

Tramway open day Andy Carabine and Gordon Taylor await customers

Tramway open day Visitors enjoy a trip on the cliff lift

