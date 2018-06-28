Investing in Scarborough town centre’s image

May I draw people’s attention to recent work to the Lord Rosebery on Westborough.

This demonstrates what can happen when a successful company take seriously their responsibility to maintain a magnificent building and Wetherspoons are to be congratulated. They show what business should be doing; investing in their future. Perhaps a lesson others in the town should take note of.

New stainless steel railings at the junction of Newborough and St Thomas Street.

On another positive note – look at the new street railings at the junction of Newborough and St Thomas Street.

The stainless steel is not as visually intrusive as the old black railings used around town. The black railing also soon become dirty and really require simple maintenance such as cleaning from time to time (never done).

Let’s hope that the stainless steel is the new standard for the town; well done North Yorkshire County Council.