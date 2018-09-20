Join the time travelling Pop-up Pierrots at Scarborough Library

Pop-Up Pierrots Shout Out Loud, Scarborough Library, Saturday October 6 at 10am, 11am, 1pm and 2pm

Shout out loud and join in the fun when Beach Hut Theatre Company’s time travelling Pop-up Pierrots return to Scarborough Library with a new comedy musical adventure for all the family, written by John Pattison and Alison Watt.

Meet our plucky Pierrots and superheroes Tom, Vik and Harriet on their fun-filled journey as they discover the importance of communication and the exciting ways it has changed us all.

Pop-Up Pierrots Shout Out Loud co-writer Alison Watt said: “We’re delighted our merry trio of Pierrots are heading back to Scarborough Library to make history come alive.

“This time you will discover the different ways we communicate with each other and how this has developed through the centuries. Chaos and laughter are guaranteed, with more daft jokes, madcap songs and all-round silly antics. Look out for the pigeons.

Pop-Up Pierrots Shout Out Loud is on Saturday October 6 in Scarborough Library, with performances at 10am, 11am, 1pm and 2pm.

It is a free event and there is no need to book.

All performances take place in the main lending library.

Directed by John Pattison, it stars Steve Wilkin as Tom, Shannon Barker as Vik and Josephine Pimm as Harriet.

Pop-Up Pierrots Shout Out Loud’ forms part of ‘Scarborough Fun Palace at Scarborough Library – a day of local events promoting community at the heart of culture, and culture at the heart of community.

It is part of a wider national event taking place on the weekend of Saturday October 6 and Sunday October 7.

There were 362 Fun Palaces across the UK and beyond in 2017, including events at libraries, public parks, shopping centres, schools, swimming pools and town centres.

Entry is free, no need to book