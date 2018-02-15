Just down the Road: Finding Nana

York Theatre Royal Studio, Saturday February 24 at 2pm and 7.45pm

Written by the joint winner of the George Devine Most Promising Playwright Award 2016, Finding Nana is set in a seaside hotel of childhood summers. This autobiographical play by award-winner Jane Upton journeys back to find a beloved Nana before she forgot who she was.

Based on writer Jane Upton’s personal experience, Finding Nana is a one-woman show with Stacey Evans about the universal, unconditional love between a granddaughter and her Nana and the ugly truth of losing it all.

Jane Upton is an East Midlands based writer who won the George Devine Award in 2016 for All The Little Lights (Arcola and UK tour). Her other plays include Watching the Living (UK tour), Swimming (Soho Theatre and Edinburgh Festival Fringe) and Bones (Edinburgh Fringe Festival and UK tour).

She said, “This play has a piece of my heart in it. It’s a tale of love and loss and what it means to live, I think, and the crippling fear of forgetting. It’s a tribute to that specific and amazing relationship you can only really share with a beloved grandparent. I’m so happy and grateful to be sharing our story because I’m sure so many people will relate.”

