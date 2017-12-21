Just Down the Road: Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of the Worlds – Alive on Stage

Leeds First Direct Arena, Tuesday December 4 2018

Commanding the stage, Jeff Wayne returns to the podium to conduct the nine-piece Black Smoke Band and 36-piece ULLAdubULLA strings, while Liam Neeson retains his role in 3D holography as The Journalist.

Built around a huge arched bridge running through the centre of the arena brings the action closer to the audience for a most captivating and immersive experience.

This production, mixed live in Surround Sound, will once again feature:

The iconic three-tonne, 35-foot tall Martian Fighting Machine firing real flame Heat Rays at the audience.

A 100-foot wide Animation Wall with two hours of cutting edge CGI.

A ground-breaking levitation effect.

The incineration of a cast member in full view of the audience.

Leaf drops over the audience.

Jeff Wayne said: “In June 1978 my original double album was released. I had no idea if it would vanish as quickly as one can say ‘ULLAdubULLA’ But here I am today, soon to be celebrating its 40th anniversary culminating in what I believe will be the most exciting arena tour we’ve ever performed.”

