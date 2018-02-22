Just Down The Road: Sinfonia Viva

Toll Gavel United Church, Beverley, Thursday March 22 at 7.30pm

Sinfonia Viva will be back in Beverley for a concert of Classic Classics at Toll Gavel United Church on Thursday March 22 at 7.30pm.

The evening will include youthful masterpieces by Mozart, Elgar and Schubert, and a symphony by the ever-youthful Haydn.

His Symphony No 85 sparkles with his characteristic wit and energy.

Mozart’s Violin Concerto No 5 is graceful and elegant, but also kicks up its heels with some imitation Turkish music.

Elgar was still largely unknown when he wrote his appealing Serenade, with its typically yearning slow movement. Schubert’s fresh, bubbly Fifth Symphony makes an ideal finale.

Under conductor Alice Farnham and featuring soloist Benedict Holland, the programme will be :

Haydn – Symphony No.85

Mozart – Violin Concerto No.5

Elgar – Serenade for Strings

Schubert – Symphony No.5

Tickets are available now and cost: adults £15, concessions £13; all children under 14 free with full paying adult, additional children £5.

The tickets are available from Beverley Library, or call 01482 395320.

events.eastriding.gov.uk